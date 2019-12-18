Glaubt man den Marktforschern von Futuresource Consulting, so ist Siri der weltweit führende virtuelle Assistent mit einem Anteil von 35 Prozent am globalen Markt.

Angesichts der Tatsache, dass Siri praktisch in jedem von Apple ausgelieferter Gerät steckt, ist es nicht wirklich überraschend, dass Siri der Weltmarktführer ist. Überraschender ist, dass Microsofts Cortana mit einem Anteil von 22 Prozent auf Platt 2 folgt. Dies ist natürlich der Vertreibung von Windows 10 zu verdanken.

Google Assistant und Amazon Alexa halten kommen auf 9 Prozent bzw. 4 Prozent Marktanteil.

Across the leading assistant platforms, Apple’s Siri presently holds 35% share globally, reflecting the continued success of the iPhone and the newly released AirPods Pro. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa hold 9% and 4% market share respectively, due in part to shipments across their 1st party products. Microsoft retired Cortana from Xbox, however, its domination in Windows 10 PCs ensures that Cortana holds 22% market share worldwide. Microsoft is switching strategy to make Cortana more enterprise targeted, with tighter integration into Office 365 and its suite of productivity tools. In China, Baidu’s DuerOS posted strongest growth, rising 6% year-on-year to command 15% market share in 2019.