Das iPhone XR war das meistverkaufte Smartphone im dritten Quartal 2019. Laut der Analysten von Counterpoint Research war es sogar bisher jedes Quartal in diesem Jahr das meistverkaufte Smartphone.

Das iPhone XR wurde im vierten Quartal 2018 – allerdings zeitlich verzögert zum iPhone XS und iPhone XS Max – auf den Markt gebracht. Die „späte“ Markteinführung führte dazu, dass das iPhone XR im Q4/2018 nicht das meistverkaufte Smartphone wurde. Seitdem stand das iPhone XR jedoch Quartal für Quartal ganz oben auf dem Thron. Das iPhone 11 kam zwar im Q3/2019 auf den Markt, war allerdings nur wenige Tage des Quartals im Verkauf, so dass es sich dem iPhone XR und weiteren Smartphones geschlagen geben musste. Nichtsdestotrotz schaffte es das iPhone 11 in seinem Start-Quartal auf Platz 5.

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse, the iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in Q3 2019, capturing 3% market share. In fact, except for the launch quarter in September 2018, iPhone XR has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since Q4 2018. The XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions. Apple also adjusted the price of the iPhone XR in China and several other markets, which helped keep demand strong during the quarter. The iPhone 11 also made its debut in the top 10 within the launch quarter.