Während die deutsche Webseite „Jobs bei Apple“ noch auf das alte Design setzt, hat Apple die englische Seite „Jobs at Apple“ bereits überarbeitet.

Apple hat seine Webseite für Stellenausschreibungen überarbeitet. Auf dieser werden Anwender nun von einem neuen Erscheinungsbild und einem neuen Video begrüßt.

Es heißt „Join us. Be you.“ Drüberhinaus sind verschiedene Apple Logo Design zu erkennen. Diese erinnern an die Apple Logos, die der Hersteller Ende 2018 für eine Keynote erstellt hatte.

In dem neuen Video heißt es

To the constant beginners who sing off-key against the beat. To those unfamiliar with convention, unmoved by rules, and reborn with every new discovery. Those open to daydreams and night dreams and visions and mirages. Who can see the millions of shades of green in a field of grass. Whose days are filled with mysteries that cannot be solved with facts. You are more powerful than you think… and you are welcome here.