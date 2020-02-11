Kontaktloses Bezahlen ist weiter im Aufwind. Dies bezieht sich auf das Bezahlen mit einer EC- und Kreditkarte sowie das Bezahlen mit dem Smartphone via Apple Pay, Google Pay und Co. Bis zum Jahr 2024 soll der Markt für das kontaktlose Bezahlen um 300 Prozent wachsen. Apple

Pay soll am stärksten profitieren.

Die Analysten von Juniper Research gehen davon aus, dass Apple bis 2024 weltweite Apple Pay-Transaktionen in Höhe von 686 Milliarden Dollar pro Jahr durchführen wird. Dies entspricht rund 52 Prozent der sogenannten OEM-Bezahlvorgänge, zu denen Apple Pay, Google Pay und Co. gehören. Das starke Wachstum wird neben dem gesteigerten Interesse am kontaktlosen Bezahlen auch mit der immer größer werdenden Anzahl an Geräten begründet, die Apple Pay unterstützen.

Alles in allem geht die Juniper Research Analystin Susannah Hampton davon aus, dass der weltweite kontaktlose Markt bis 2024 um das dreifache von derzeit 2 Billionen Dollar auf knapp 6 Billionen Dollar anwachsen wird.

„Juniper Research also anticipates that Apple Pay will account for a 52% share of OEM-pay transaction values, compared with 42% in 2020,“ says Hampton. „A key driver of this is the expansion of Apple Pay’s user base in key regions, including Far East and China, and Europe, as well as the extension of Apple’s reach outside OEM-pay through its Apple Card initiative.“