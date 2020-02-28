Am gestrigen Tag hielt sich Apple CEO Tim Cook in Birmingham (Alabama) auf, um im Rahmen eines Events von EdFarm eine gemeinsame Bildungsinitiative anzukündigen.

Im Anschluss an das Event hat der Apple Chef Fox Business ein Interview gegeben. Dabei sprach Cook unter anderem über den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf Apple.

Tim Cook bekommt langsam aber sicher das Gefühl, dass China den Coronavirus unter Kontrolle bringt. Zudem ist er optimistisch, dass sich die Lage langsam wieder normalisiert.

It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. When you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day. And so I’m very optimistic there.

Weiter gibt Cook zu verstehen, dass Apples Zulieferer in China wieder die Arbeit aufnehmen und die Produktion hochfahren.

On the supplier side, we have suppliers, you know, iPhone is built everywhere in the world. We have key components coming from the United States, we have key parts that are in China, and so on and so forth. When you look at the parts that are done in China, we have reopened factories, so the factories were able to work through the conditions of opening. They’re also in ramp, so I think of this as sort of the third phase of getting back to normal and we’re in phase three of the ramp mode.