Bei o2 gehen die Frühlingsdeals mit 3 MEGA-Angeboten an den Start! Im Fokus stehen das Apple iPhone 11, das Google Pixel 4 sowie das Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

o2 reduziert Apple iPhone 11 und Google Pixel 4

Ab sofort und nur für kurze zeit feiert o2 die Frühlingsdeals. Ab sofort und nur bis zum 26.03.20 gibt es das iPhone 11 für frühlingshafte 39,99 Euro mtl. im o2 Free M (49,00 Euro einmalig). Als weiteres Highlight findet ihr das Google Pixel 4 für 29,99 Euro mtl. im o2 Free M (einmalig 49,00 Euro). Last but not least erhalten Kunden das Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro mit Gratis Airdots 2 für 29,99 Euro ab Free M (einmalig 49,00 Euro).

In unseren Augen deckt der o2 Free M ein Großteil der Bedürfnisse ab. Der o2 Free M bietet euch eine Telefon-Flat, eine SMS-Flat, eine Datenflat (20GB LTE-Highspeed-Volumen), EU-Flat und kostenlose Festnetzrufnummer. Für 5 Euro zusätzlich im Monat erhaltet ihr die Boost-Option und satte 40GB LTE-Datenvolumen. Außerdem könnt ihr euch bei gebuchter Boost-Option für o2 Connect entscheiden und bis zu 10 kostenlose SIM-Karten erhalten.

Falls ihr derzeit über die Anschaffung eines neuen Apple iPhone 11, das Google Pixel 4 sowie das Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro nachdenkt, so werft in jedem Fall einen Blick bei o2 vorbei.