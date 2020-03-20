Die Gerüchte rund um ein 12,9 Zoll iPad Pro mit Mini-LED-Display halten sich hartnäckig seit mehreren Monaten. Mal „ploppen“ sie auf und dann verschwinden sie wieder. Heute ist wieder einer dieser Tage, an dem sich ein entsprechendes Gerücht zeigt. Es heißt, dass Apple die Vorstellung eines High End 12,9 Zoll iPad Pro mit Mini-LED Display für das vierte Quartal 2020 plant.

Bereits im September letzten Jahres sprach der gut unterrichtete Analyst Ming Chi Kuo davon, dass Apple an iPads und MacBooks mit Mini-LED-Display arbeitet. Auch aus der Apple Zulieferkette gab es entsprechende Hinweise. Anfang dieses Jahre soll Apple Komponenten bestellt haben. Zuletzt hießt es, dass sowohl ein 12,9 Zoll iPad Pro als auch ein 16 Zoll MacBook Pro mit Mini-LED-Display im 2. Halbjahr 2020 präsentieren wird.

Nun meldet sich Digitimes zu Wort. Der Branchendienst „bestätigt“, dass Apple im vierten Quartal 2020 ein neues High End 12,9 Zoll iPad Pro mit Mini-LED-Display ankündigen wird.

Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an ‌iPad Pro‌ with backlighting in the fourth quarter of 2020. […] Mini LED is expected to get a significant boost in applications as Apple is proceeding with R&D of devices adopting mini LED backlighting, and may commercialize more such devices in the next five years, according to industry sources.