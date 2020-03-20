Im Laufe der Woche hat Apple neben dem iPad Pro 2020 auch das MacBook Air 2020 vorgestellt. Parallel dazu hat Apple ausgewählten Medienvertretern ein Testgerät mit an die Hand gegeben, damit sich diese einen ersten Eindruck verschaffen geben können. Nun sind die Reviews online.

MacBook Air 2020 Reviews sind da

Soeben ist das Presseembargo gefallen und zahlreiche Medien und Influenzer haben ihre Reviews zum neuen MacBook Air 2020 veröffentlicht. Wir haben uns umgeschaut und euch ein paar Einschätzungen und Videos zusammengestellt.

TechCrunch

The system has returned to a scissor-switch design, which, among other things, results in more key travel, meaning the keys actually retract as you type, like a traditional keyboard. It’s like night and day, honestly. The butterfly mechanisms were a clear misstep for the company. In addition to lacking the tactile feedback, the fact that they were more or less flush with the laptop meant that if any debris got stuck in there, the key might just stop working. I had at least one instance of requiring some emergency compressed air at an event after the S key jammed. That’s an important key, mind. […] The focus on portability is a strong selling point, when coupled with the workflow versatility of MacOS (versus iPadOS). The Air looks like it’s going to be sticking around for a bit, and that’s something for Apple users to be thankful for.

Six Colors

If you don’t really need a new Mac laptop, maybe you should wait to see what happens with ARM. But if you’re someone who has been holding out for a new MacBook Air—and ideally one without that infamous keyboard—I wouldn’t recommend that you wait. This is the MacBook Air that you’ve been waiting for.

Engadget

Hello from the new MacBook Air. Allow me to answer your first question up front: Yes, the new keyboard is excellent. There’s really only one problem with it: I’ve already greased the keys with residue from the peanut butter sandwich I was just eating. Work-from-home life, y’all!

CNBC

Apple now offers 256 GB of storage in the entry-level $999 model. That’s twice as much as you used to get, and it’s the right move as apps are getting larger, and Apple’s push into services is increasing the amount of content people might want to download. [..] Apple also added Intel’s latest 10th generation Core processors, which offer faster Wi-Fi, better performance, faster photo rendering and more. The entry-level. model comes with a Core i3, but the model I tested included the more powerful Core i5 option, which is a $100 upgrade. It felt fast enough for me and I didn’t see any slowdowns while running a bunch of apps, like Apple TV+, lots of tabs in Chrome, Slack and photos at once.

Spiegel

In der neuen Version scheint das MacBook Air nun komplett zu sein: Der hochauflösende Bildschirm, die neuen Prozessoren und die nun größeren SSDs machen es zu einem ausgewachsenen Mobilcomputer, der alles andere als ein Einsteigergerät ist. Wer in den letzten paar Jahren ein MacBook benutzt hat, wird sich aber vor allem über die neue Tastatur freuen. Das dürfte auch schon für die 1200 Euro teure Variante gelten. Das mit zum Test gelieferte Modell mit Vierkernprozessor und 512 GB scheint mir der „sweet spot“ zwischen Grundausstattung und Luxus zu sein, ist mit 1500 Euro allerdings auch alles andere als ein Mitnahmeartikel. Nach meiner Erfahrung halten diese Geräte aber auch länger durch als viele andere. Mein MacBook Air von 2010 ist bis heute täglich im Einsatz.

