Anwender können sich – wenn ein einzelner AirPods-Kopfhörer einen Defekt aufweist oder verloren geht – einen Ersatz-AirPods-Kopfhörer bei Apple nachbestellen. Auf diesen Austauschgeräten lädt zum Teil eine Firmware, die Apple bislang noch nicht veröffentlicht hast.
Apple verschickt Austausch-AirPods mit bislang unveröffentlichter Firmware
Wie einige Anwender auf Reddit oder im Macrumors-Forum berichten, haben diese als Ersatz einen AirPods-Kopfhörer mit der Firmware 2D3 erhalten. Das Problem ist jedoch, dass diese Firmware noch nicht offiziell von Apple freigegeben wurde und der Ersatz-Kopfhörer nicht mit dem einzelnen nicht ausgetauschtem AirPods-Kopfhörer zusammen funktioniert. Seit Ende März soll Apple die Ersatz-AirPods mit der Firmware 2D3 verschicken.
Auf Reddit heißt es unter anderem
Having the same problem. Had the left replaced originally and that came with 2D3. Apple then replaced the right and that came with 1A673. I could get them to pair individually, but that’s ridiculous.
I eventually got through to a senior advisor yesterday who used screen sharing to take a look for himself; he was totally confused and handled it great so far. He made himself the assignee for my case and I’m expecting a call back today after he left me with some tips from engineering. Those tips didn’t work and now it appears both AirPods are fried. I can no longer get any AirPod to pair with my phone. The case is fine since I can pair my wife’s AirPods with my phone using my case.
The advisor did admit that I’d never be able to get these to pair since the lesser versioned AirPod wouldn’t be able to update to a non-public version. He even said there’s little documentation on it, and that what likely happened is when it was made, 2D3 was about to be released but ended up not coming out because of bugs.
Laut des Reddit-Nutzers scheint das 2D3-AirPods-Problem weit verbreitet zu sein. Angesichts der Tatsache, dass Apples Teams derzeit von zu Hause aus arbeiten, ist nicht bekannt, wann öglicherweise die neue 2D3-Firmware veröffentlicht, um das Problem zu lösen.
Bis zur Veröffentlichung der neuen Firmware wird es vermutlich keine Lösung geben. In einigen Fällen hat das Apple-Supportteam den betroffenen Ersatz „AirPods“ durch neue Funktionssätze ersetzt, auf denen ältere Firmware installiert istd. Dies scheint jedoch nicht universell zu sein, und es gibt immer noch einige, die Schwierigkeiten haben, das Problem zu lösen.
Ist natürlich „Mist“, wenn man einen Ersatz-AirPods erhält, der aufgrund seiner Firmware nicht mit dem Bestands-AirPods harmoniert. Für die betroffenen Nutzer hoffen wir, dass Apple zeitnah die 2D3 Firmware veröffentlicht.
