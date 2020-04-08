Anwender können sich – wenn ein einzelner AirPods-Kopfhörer einen Defekt aufweist oder verloren geht – einen Ersatz-AirPods-Kopfhörer bei Apple nachbestellen. Auf diesen Austauschgeräten lädt zum Teil eine Firmware, die Apple bislang noch nicht veröffentlicht hast.

Wie einige Anwender auf Reddit oder im Macrumors-Forum berichten, haben diese als Ersatz einen AirPods-Kopfhörer mit der Firmware 2D3 erhalten. Das Problem ist jedoch, dass diese Firmware noch nicht offiziell von Apple freigegeben wurde und der Ersatz-Kopfhörer nicht mit dem einzelnen nicht ausgetauschtem AirPods-Kopfhörer zusammen funktioniert. Seit Ende März soll Apple die Ersatz-AirPods mit der Firmware 2D3 verschicken.

Auf Reddit heißt es unter anderem

Having the same problem. Had the left replaced originally and that came with 2D3. Apple then replaced the right and that came with 1A673. I could get them to pair individually, but that’s ridiculous.

I eventually got through to a senior advisor yesterday who used screen sharing to take a look for himself; he was totally confused and handled it great so far. He made himself the assignee for my case and I’m expecting a call back today after he left me with some tips from engineering. Those tips didn’t work and now it appears both ‌AirPods‌ are fried. I can no longer get any AirPod to pair with my phone. The case is fine since I can pair my wife’s ‌AirPods‌ with my phone using my case.

The advisor did admit that I’d never be able to get these to pair since the lesser versioned AirPod wouldn’t be able to update to a non-public version. He even said there’s little documentation on it, and that what likely happened is when it was made, 2D3 was about to be released but ended up not coming out because of bugs.