Disney+ informiert aktuell darüber, welche neuen Inhalte im Mai 2020 zur Verfügung stehen. Diese Information reichen wir gerne an euch weiter. Vielleicht bewegt euch dies dazu, das 7-tägige kostenlose Testabo zu starten.
Disney+: neue Katalog Titel
1. Mai
- Car SOS (Staffel 1-6) – National Geographic
- Unser Kosmos: Die Reise geht weiter – National Geographic
- Kirby Buckets Ultradimensional (Staffel 1-3)
- Kleine Abenteuer mit Chip und Chap (Staffel 1)
- Wie man Baseball spielt
4. Mai
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars trilogy
- Star Wars Resistance (Staffel 1)
7. Mai
- Plötzlich Prinzessin
8. Mai
- TinkerBell – Ein Sommer voller Abenteuer
15. Mai
- Ice Age – Kollision voraus
- Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe
- Star Wars Resistance (Staffel 2)
21. Mai
- Tron Legacy
22. Mai
- Mech-X4 (Staffel 1 & 2)
- Nachts im Museum
29. Mai
- Der Millionenraub
- Die Prouds − Der Inselabenteuerfilm
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- Micky und der Seehund
- Violetta (Staffel 2)
Disney+: Originals
1. Mai
- NEUSTART -> Disneys Requisiten – Alle Episoden
- Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 26: „Star Wars Uhr”
- Disneys Märchenhochzeiten – Staffel 2: Episode 7: „Sag nochmal ja!”
- Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 22: „Robin Roberts: „Good Morning America“-Co-Moderatorin”
- Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist ein Anführer?“
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 7: „Thanksgiving”
- Küchenhelden – Episode 6: „Schleimig, jedoch vitaminreich”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 7: „Die schillernde Lorelei”
- Pixar in real life – Episode 7: „Monster AG: Lachenergie”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Die finale Staffel -> Episode 11 – „Scherbenhaufen“
- Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 7: „Evolution”
- The Mandalorian – „Kapitel 8: Erlösung”
- The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 7: „Fahrräder”
- Zugabe! – Episode 7: „Godspell • 1998 • Houston, Texas”
4. Mai Star Wars Day (MAY THE 4th)
- NEUSTART -> Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 1: „Regie”
- FINALE -> Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Die finale Staffel -> Episode 12 – „Sieg und Niederlage“
8. Mai
- STAFFEL-FINALE -> Disneys Märchenhochzeiten – Staffel 2: Episode 8: „Endlich eine Familie”
- Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 27: „Star Wars Mobile”
- Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 2: „Vermächtnis”
- Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 23: „Joe Hernandez: Betreuung Attraktionen”
- Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist ein Haustier?“
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 8: „Die Technikprobe”
- Küchenhelden – Episode 7: „Jeder kann kochen”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 8: „Der kämpfende Braden”
- Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 8: „Alles kann auf ’nem Ball passieren”
- The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 8: „Wohnmobile”
- Zugabe! – Episode 8: „Der Fiedler auf dem Dach • 2001 • Anaheim, Kalifornien”
15. Mai
- NEUSTART -> Ein Hundeleben mit Bill Farmer – Episode 1: „ Walkothunde & Schafhütehunde”
- Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 28: „Die Schöne und das Biest: Buntglas”
- Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 3: „Darsteller”
- Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 24: „Stephanie Carroll: Ranch-Mitarbeiterin
- Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist Käse?“
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 9: „Premierenabend”
- Küchenhelden – Episode 8: „Zum Dahinschmelzen”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 9: „Die strahlende Jayera”
- Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 9: „Unangenehmes”
- The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 9: „Kaffee”
- Zugabe! – Episode 9: „Pippin • 1984 • Louisville, Kentucky”
22. Mai
- NEUSTART -> Zenimation (Kurzfilme in OV mit Untertiteln) – Alle Episoden
- STAFFEL-FINALE -> Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 10: „Inspirierende Ratschläge”
- STAFFEL-FINALE -> High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 10: „Zweiter Akt”
- Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 29: „Bambi-Windlicht”
- Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 4: „Technologie”
- Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 25: „Ed Fritz: ´Imagineer´ im Bereich Fahrgeschäfte”
- Ein Hundeleben mit Bill Farmer – Episode 2: „Hunde und Geparden & Begleithunde”
- Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist Lesen?“
- Küchenhelden – Episode 9: „Ganz nah dran”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 10: „Der spektakuläre Sidney”
- Spark Short: „Loop”
- Spark Short: „Out”
- The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 10: „Kosmetik”
- Zugabe! – Episode 10: „High School Musical • 2007 • Fish Creek, WI”
29. Mai
- Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 30: „Süßigkeitenständer”
- Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 5: „Spezialeffekte”
- Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 26: „Jerome Ranft: Bildhauer”
- Ein Hundeleben mit Bill Farmer – Episode 3: „Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners (OV-Titel)”
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Sing Along – Alle Episoden
- Küchenhelden – Episode 10: „Kindheits-Leckerbissen”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 11: „Die faszinierende Tokata”
- The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 11: „Pools”
- Zugabe! – Episode 11: „Anything Goes • 1975 • Los Angeles, CA”
