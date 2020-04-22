Disney+: Neu im Mai 2020

Disney+ informiert aktuell darüber, welche neuen Inhalte im Mai 2020 zur Verfügung stehen. Diese Information reichen wir gerne an euch weiter. Vielleicht bewegt euch dies dazu, das 7-tägige kostenlose Testabo zu starten.

Disney+: neue Katalog Titel

1. Mai

  • Car SOS (Staffel 1-6) – National Geographic
  • Unser Kosmos: Die Reise geht weiter – National Geographic
  • Kirby Buckets Ultradimensional (Staffel 1-3)
  • Kleine Abenteuer mit Chip und Chap (Staffel 1)
  • Wie man Baseball spielt

4. Mai

  • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars trilogy
  • Star Wars Resistance (Staffel 1)

7. Mai

  • Plötzlich Prinzessin

8. Mai

  • TinkerBell – Ein Sommer voller Abenteuer

15. Mai

  • Ice Age – Kollision voraus
  • Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe
  • Star Wars Resistance (Staffel 2)

21. Mai

  • Tron Legacy

22. Mai

  • Mech-X4 (Staffel 1 & 2)
  • Nachts im Museum

29. Mai

  • Der Millionenraub
  • Die Prouds − Der Inselabenteuerfilm
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
  • Micky und der Seehund
  • Violetta (Staffel 2)



Disney+: Originals

1. Mai

  • NEUSTART -> Disneys Requisiten – Alle Episoden
  • Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 26: „Star Wars Uhr”
  • Disneys Märchenhochzeiten – Staffel 2:  Episode 7: „Sag nochmal ja!”
  • Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 22: „Robin Roberts: „Good Morning America“-Co-Moderatorin”
  • Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist ein Anführer?“
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 7: „Thanksgiving”
  • Küchenhelden – Episode 6: „Schleimig, jedoch vitaminreich”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 7: „Die schillernde Lorelei”
  • Pixar in real life – Episode 7:  „Monster AG: Lachenergie”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Die finale Staffel -> Episode 11 – „Scherbenhaufen“
  • Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 7: „Evolution”
  • The Mandalorian – „Kapitel 8: Erlösung”
  • The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 7: „Fahrräder”
  • Zugabe! – Episode 7: „Godspell • 1998 • Houston, Texas”

4. Mai Star Wars Day (MAY THE 4th)

  • NEUSTART -> Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 1: „Regie”
  • FINALE -> Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Die finale Staffel ->  Episode 12 – „Sieg und Niederlage“

8. Mai

  • STAFFEL-FINALE -> Disneys Märchenhochzeiten – Staffel 2: Episode 8: „Endlich eine Familie”
  • Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 27: „Star Wars Mobile”
  • Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 2: „Vermächtnis”
  • Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 23: „Joe Hernandez: Betreuung Attraktionen”
  • Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist ein Haustier?“
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 8: „Die Technikprobe”
  • Küchenhelden – Episode 7: „Jeder kann kochen”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 8: „Der kämpfende Braden”
  • Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 8: „Alles kann auf ’nem Ball passieren”
  • The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 8: „Wohnmobile”
  • Zugabe! – Episode 8: „Der Fiedler auf dem Dach • 2001 • Anaheim, Kalifornien”

15. Mai

  • NEUSTART -> Ein Hundeleben mit Bill Farmer – Episode 1: „ Walkothunde & Schafhütehunde”
  • Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 28: „Die Schöne und das Biest: Buntglas”
  • Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 3: „Darsteller”
  • Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 24: „Stephanie Carroll: Ranch-Mitarbeiterin
  • Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist Käse?“
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 9: „Premierenabend”
  • Küchenhelden – Episode 8: „Zum Dahinschmelzen”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 9: „Die strahlende Jayera”
  • Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 9: „Unangenehmes”
  • The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 9: „Kaffee”
  • Zugabe! – Episode 9: „Pippin • 1984 • Louisville, Kentucky”

22. Mai

  • NEUSTART -> Zenimation (Kurzfilme in OV mit Untertiteln) – Alle Episoden
  • STAFFEL-FINALE -> Tagebuch einer zukünftigen Präsidentin – Episode 10: „Inspirierende Ratschläge”
  • STAFFEL-FINALE -> High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Episode 10: „Zweiter Akt”
  • Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 29: „Bambi-Windlicht”
  • Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 4: „Technologie”
  • Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 25: „Ed Fritz: ´Imagineer´ im Bereich Fahrgeschäfte”
  • Ein Hundeleben mit Bill Farmer – Episode 2: „Hunde und Geparden & Begleithunde”
  • Forky hat eine Frage – „Was ist Lesen?“
  • Küchenhelden – Episode 9: „Ganz nah dran”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 10: „Der spektakuläre Sidney”
  • Spark Short: „Loop”
  • Spark Short: „Out”
  • The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 10: „Kosmetik”
  • Zugabe! – Episode 10: „High School Musical • 2007 • Fish Creek, WI”

29. Mai

  • Disneys Familiensonntag – Episode 30: „Süßigkeitenständer”
  • Disney Galerie: The Mandalorian – Episode 5: „Spezialeffekte”
  • Ein Tag bei Disney – Episode 26: „Jerome Ranft: Bildhauer”
  • Ein Hundeleben mit Bill Farmer – Episode 3: „Mascot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners (OV-Titel)”
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Sing Along – Alle Episoden
  • Küchenhelden – Episode 10: „Kindheits-Leckerbissen”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 11: „Die faszinierende Tokata”
  • The World according to Jeff Goldblum – Episode 11: „Pools”
  • Zugabe! – Episode 11: „Anything Goes • 1975 • Los Angeles, CA”

JETZT: iPhone SE 2 bestellen