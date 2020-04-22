Exakt vor eine Woche hat Apple das neue iPhone SE 2 vorgestellt. Dieses lässt sich seit vergangener Woche Freitag bestellen (iPhone SE 2 mit Vertrag). Am heutigen Tag ist das Presseembargo gefallen und so zeigen sich zahlreiche Reviews im Netz.

iPhone SE 2 Reviews sind da

Zum Verkaufsstart des iPhone SE 2 hat Apple ausgewählte Pressevertreter mit einem Testgerät ausgestattet. Ab sofort liegen die Reviews vor. Wir erinnern noch einmal: Apple setzt beim iPhone SE 2 auf das Design des iPhone 8, ein 4,7 Zoll Retina Display, Touch ID, A13-Chip, Single-Kamera und 3GB RAM. Das Gerät lässt sich in den Speichergrößen 64GB, 128GB und 256GB sowie den Farben Weiß, Schwarz und Rot kaufen.

TechCrunch

Simply, it’s a super value for the price, just smashing really. And a damn good phone. Alas, I am too used to no home button for it to be really appealing to me, but this is going to be a great phone for millions of people. And talk about timing on the value side of things — $399 for an iPhone with Apple’s latest power plant on board is huge.

Wired

And Apple has brought the SE back at a time when millions of people might not put “new iPhone” on the top of their purchasing lists right now. If you need a new iPhone right now, this one might be it.

Sure, the iPhone SE is not as advanced as flagship phones. Its drawbacks are obvious right away: The display isn’t as brilliant, its camera isn’t as remarkable, the phone’s battery sputters by the end of the day. But it’s still a good iPhone, and for a lot of people that means it’s good enough.

CNBC

Still, the iPhone SE is, by far, the best bet for people who are on a budget and need a new phone right now. And that’s at least good enough news for Apple.

The Verge

If I were buying the iPhone SE, I’d seriously consider spending the extra $50 to upgrade the storage to 128GB, just in case I’d want it three or five years down the road. That timespan is the reason the iPhone SE is a big deal. No other phone that costs less than $500 can claim to be this good, nor last that long.

The iPhone SE is not just a good deal. It’s also a really good smartphone.

Alles in allem erhält das neue iPhone SE 2 viel Lob von den Testern. Das Gerät besitzt ein Top Preis-Leistungsverhältnis und wird als bestens Einsteiger-Smartphone bezeichnet.

Video-Reviews