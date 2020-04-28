Bei allen aktuellen iPhone-Modellen verzichtet Apple auf 3D Touch und ersetzt die Funktionen durch Haptic Touch. Beim neuen iPhone SE fehlt allerdings eine Funktion. Haptic Touch funktioniert nicht mit Benachrichtigungen.
iPhone SE 2020: Haptic Touch funktioniert nicht mit Benachrichtigungen
Beim iPhone SE 2020 ist Haptic Touch zwar vorhanden, ein Funktion fehlt jedoch. Anwender, die auf dem Lockscreen oder in der Benachrichtigungszentrale lange auf eine Benachrichtigung klickt, werden feststellen, dass das „Erweiterungsmenü“ bzw. die vollständige Anzeige nicht ausgeklappt wird, um mit der Benachrichtigung zu interagieren.
Bei Reddit schreibt ein Nutzer:
I received my SE yesterday and very quickly realized that Haptic Touch is not supported on notifications. I am not seeing this reported anywhere, haven’t seen one review mentioning it, no video I watched mentioned it. Haptic Touch works for peek and pop, and on icons on the home screen but if you are on the lock screen or Notification Center and try to long press an email to archive, or a text to quick reply you are out of luck. On the 6S-XS 3D Touch was the solution, with the XR and 11 series Haptic Touch was the replacement, but this is the first non 3D Touch phone to be released where all the features of Haptic Touch are not fully baked into the OS
Drückt man beispielsweise beim iPhone 11 Pro lange auf eine Benachrichtigung in der Benachrichtigungszentrale, so bringt das verschiedene interaktive Optionen, abhängig von der jeweiligen Benachrichtigung.
I have not been able to determine whether there is any technical reason why or not. But it is ‚working as intended‘ currently. I’m probably not an iPhone SE customer due to iPhone 11 camera stuff, but this would stop me from buying one.
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) April 27, 2020
Matthew Panzarino von TechCrunch weiß zu berichten, dass das iPhone SE derzeit so funktioniert, wie von Apple vorgesehen. Alternativ können Anwender über einer Benachrichtigung nach links streichen, um Optionen aufzurufen. Warum sich Apple jedoch dazu entschieden hat, zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt auf Haptic Touch bei Benachrichtigungen zu verzichten, erschließt sich uns nicht. (via Macrumors)
