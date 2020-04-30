Apple hat soeben die Q2/2020 Quartalszahlen bekannt gegeben. Der neueste Geschäftsbericht umfasst das abgelaufene Quartal und somit die Monate Januar bis März 2020. Bereits vor Wochen hatte Apple bereits seine ursprüngliche Umsatzprognose korrigiert und zu verstehen gegeben, dass das Coronavirus das laufende Geschäft beeinträchtigt. Fraglich war allerdings, wie stark COVID-19 die Apple Q2/2020 Quartalszahlen beeinflusst. Nun liegen die frischen Zahlen vor.

Anfang des Monats gab Apple bekannt, dass das Unternehmen am heutigen Donnerstag (30. April 2020) seine Q2/2020 Quartalszahlen bekannt geben wird. Lasst euch an dieser Stelle nicht irritieren. Das fiskalische Apple Q2 umfasst das kalendarische Q1 und somit die Monate Januar bis März 2020.

Aufgrund von COVID-19 waren die Erwartungen gedämpft. Nichtsdestotrotz kann Apple den Umsatz um 1 Prozent im Vergleich zum Q2/2019 steigern. Der Service-Umsatz erreichte mit 13,3 Milliarden Dollar ein Allzeit-Hoch.

Apple konnte im abgelaufenen Quartal einen Umsatz von 58,31 Milliarden Dollar bei einem Gewinn von 11,25 Milliarden Dollar (2,55 Dollar Gewinn pro Aktie) erzielen. Im Q2/2019 waren es 58 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz bei 11,56 Milliarden Dollar Gewinn (2,46 Dollar Gewinn pro Aktie). Der Nicht-US-Anteil am Umsatz betrug im abgelaufenen Quartal 62 Prozent (Q2/2019: 61 Prozent).

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In this difficult environment, our users are depending on Apple products in renewed ways to stay connected, informed, creative, and productive. We feel motivated and inspired to not only keep meeting these needs in innovative ways, but to continue giving back to support the global response, from the tens of millions of face masks and custom-built face shields we’ve sent to medical professionals around the world, to the millions we’ve donated to organizations like Global Citizen and America’s Food Fund.”

“We are proud of our Apple teams around the world and how resilient our business and financial performance has been during these challenging times,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Our active installed base of devices reached an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories. We also generated operating cash flow of $13.3 billion during the quarter, up $2.2 billion over a year ago. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments in all areas of our business to enrich our customers’ lives and support our long-term plans — including our five-year commitment to contribute $350 billion to the United States economy.”