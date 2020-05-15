Apple Zulieferer TSMC, der im Auftrag von Apple die A-Chips herstellt, die im iPhone und iPad zum Einsatz kommen, wird in Kürze bekannt geben, dass das Unternehmen eine fortschrittliche Chip-Fabrik in Arizona eröffnen wird.

Das Wall Street Journal berichtet, dass TSMC in Kürze bekannt gegeben wird, das das Unternehmen in Arizona eine Chip-Fabrik bauen wird. Diese Entscheidung wurde am Dienstag im Rahmen Vorstandssitzung getroffen. Die Fabrik könnte frühestens Ende 2023 in Betrieb gehen.

Die neue TSMC-Farbik würde Fünf-Nanometer-Chips produzieren, die die schnellsten und energieeffizientesten Chips sind, die derzeit erhältlich sind. So berichtet es eine mit der Materie vertraue Person gegenüber dem WSJ.

Apples kommende A14-Chips für die iPhone 12 Familie werden die 5-Nanometer-Technologie von TSMC verwenden. Die Produktion soll im zweiten Quartal 2020 beginnen.

Aktuell ist nicht bekannt, ob TSMC von den USA finanzielle Anreize für den Bau einer Fabrik in Arizona erhält und wie viele Arbeitsplätze die Fabrik schaffen wird.

Update 14:50 Uhr: TSMC hat die Pläne offiziell bestätigt.

TSMC today announced its intention to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in the United States with the mutual understanding and commitment to support from the U.S. federal government and the State of Arizona.

This facility, which will be built in Arizona, will utilize TSMC’s 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication, have a 20,000 semiconductor wafer per month capacity, create over 1,600 high-tech professional jobs directly, and thousands of indirect jobs in the semiconductor ecosystem. Construction is planned to start in 2021 with production targeted to begin in 2024. TSMC’s total spending on this project, including capital expenditure, will be approximately US$12 billion from 2021 to 2029. This U.S. facility not only enables us to better support our customers and partners, it also gives us more opportunities to attract global talents. This project is of critical, strategic importance to a vibrant and competitive U.S. semiconductor ecosystem that enables leading U.S. companies to fabricate their cutting-edge semiconductor products within the United States and benefit from the proximity of a world-class semiconductor foundry and ecosystem.