Analyst Neil Cybart von Above Avalon lehnt sich ziemlich weit aus dem Fenster und behauptet, dass Apple bei Wearables im Vergleich zu den Mitbewerbern einen 10-Jahres-Vorsprung besitzt.

Glaubt man der Einschätzung von Cybart, so ist Apple bei den Wearables der Konkurrenz um Längen voraus.

Giving Apple a 10-year head start against the competition with wearables may end up giving too much credit to the competition. Excelling in wearables requires a corporate culture, product development process, and business model that few companies other than Apple possess. In many ways, Apple was built to excel in wearables. Apple should probably get used to being its own toughest competitor.

Aber nicht nur Apple Watch und AirPods machen gerade das Geschäft für Apple. Laut Cybart profitieren sowohl Mac als auch iPad von einem erneuten Interesse innerhalb von Apple, nachdem sie jahrelang von iPhone und Apple Watch an den Rand gedrängt wurden.

A few years ago, Apple was most aggressive with products capable of making technology more relevant and personal (iPhone and Apple Watch).

The Apple Watch and iPhone were Apple’s clear priorities while the iPad, Mac portables, and Mac desktops ended up facing a battle for management attention as if they were located at the end of the rope that was Apple management was pulling.

Apple changed from a „pull“ strategy in which some products like the iPad and Mac seemed to be having a hard time keeping up to a push strategy characterized by every major product category moving forward simultaneously. This shift appears to have been born in 2017, which would explain why we are still seeing the initial fruit of the effort. The iPad and Mac product categories have benefited the most from this revised „push“ product strategy with more frequent and noteworthy updates.