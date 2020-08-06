Vor zwei Tagen hatte Apple etwas überraschen einen neuen iMac vorgestellt. Während das 27 Zoll Modell ein großes Update erhalten hat, gab es beim 21,5 Zoll Modell nur ein paar kleine Anpassungen. Parallel zur Ankündigung hat Apple ausgewählten US-Journalisten, YouTuber und Influencer ein Testgerät zurr Verfügung gestellt. Das Embargo ist soeben ausgelaufen, so dass die ersten Reviews vorliegen. Falls ihr Interesse am iMac habt…. Bei MacTrade erhaltet ihr bis zu 300 Euro Rabatt.

27 Zoll iMac 2020: Reviews sind da

Die ersten Reviews zum neuen 27 Zoll iMac 2020 sind da. Wir haben euch ein paar der Reviews zusammengetragen. Alles in allem fällt das Upgrade positiv auf, Abzüge gibt es in der B-Note sowie im „alten“ Design. Ein Highlight ist die neue Option der Nanotextur-Option. Aber auch die verbesserte Frontkamera sowie die leistungsfähigeren Lautsprecher und Mikrofone werden gelobt.

TechCrunch

This is the first time the company has brought True Tone technology to the ‌iMac‌, using light sensors to adjust the screen to more true to life colors. It’s a nice addition, and it all leads to a screen that positively pops. At the end of a long day, I’ve taken to swiveling the ‌iMac‌ around and using it to watch movies from my couch.

[…]

The system sports a number of on-board sensors designed to augment the experience, including face tracking for better shot framing and increased performance in low light

The Verge

My first two big reservations are, unfortunately, the sorts of things that can’t be resolved with just two days of testing. One is the price: at $500, it’s a super expensive upgrade, and only your tolerance for glare can tell you if it’s worth the price. Another thing that might help you decide if it’s worth is whether the finish is durable. That’s my second reservation: I just don’t know. […]

I asked Apple about the durability of the finish. I was told that they don’t want to give anybody the impression that it’s fragile, but that, yes: over time, using something too abrasive could mess up that finish. Unlike other screens, there’s really no coating on top of the nano finish; it’s just etched, bare glass.

Mashable

My review unit was a bit too powerful for my everyday tasks: a 3.6 GHz 10-Core Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of storage, and that aforementioned Radeon Pro 5700 X graphics card. I can easily say it handled everything I threw at it with ease, but my typical workday doesn’t require all that much heavy lifting in terms of hardware.

CNBC

The microphones are excellent. Previous iMacs had two front-facing microphones but the new 27-inch ‌iMac‌ adds a third rear-facing one to cut down on background noise. I had a 90-minute video chat last night with folks who were also using the new 27-inch ‌iMac‌ and they sounded really clear. I also heard a demo track recorded by a musician named Mary Spender who recorded herself singing and playing guitar in front of the ‌iMac‌. I’m no audiophile, but it sounded really clear to me, like it was recorded in a studio.

