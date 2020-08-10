Apple belegt Platz 12 der umsatzstärksten Unternehmen

Fortune hat eine neue Gobal 500 Liste veröffentlicht. Eigentlich sind es sogar zwei Listen. In der ersten Auflistung dreht es sich um die weltweit umsatzstärksten Unternehmen. In der zweiten Liste geht es um den Gewinn, der erwirtschaftet wird.

Das diesjährige Betriebsergebnis der Fortune Global 500-Unternehmen lag mit 33 Billionen US-Dollar auf einem Rekordhoch und lag damit nahe am kombinierten Bruttoinlandsprodukt von China und den USA. Zusammen beschäftigen die diesjährigen Fortune Global 500-Unternehmen weltweit 69,9 Millionen Menschen und sind in 32 Ländern vertreten.

Wal-Mart war zum siebten Mal in Folge erneut das weltweit größte Unternehmen. Apple konnte einen Umsatz von 260,174 Milliarden Dollar sowie einen Gewinn von 55,256 Milliarden Dollar vorweisen. Nur Berkshire Hathaway und Saudi Aramco konnten einen höheren Gewinn ausweisen. Interessanterweise hält Berkshire Hathaway einen 5,7 prozentigen Anteil an Apple.

Mighty Apple dipped a smidge in 2019, down 2% to $260 billion in sales. The computer and phone maker’s ability to make money cushioned the blow. Apple earned $55 billion. Three categories tell the story of Apple’s sales doldrums. ‌iPhone‌ sales, 55% of Apple’s total, fell 14%. Increases in sales of services like streaming and subscriptions, 18% of the total, grew 16%. And wearables (AirPods and Watches) and other non-phone accessories (iPods, HomePods, and Beats products) leapt 41%, but account for only 9% of the pie.