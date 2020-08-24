Apple hat sich die Rechte an der Serie „The Essex Serpent“ gesichert. Diese basiert auf dem gleichnamigen Roman von Sarah Perry. In der Hauptrolle ist Keira Knightley zu sehen.

„The Essex Serpent“ erzählt die Geschichte einer frisch verwitweten Frau namens Cora Seaborne (gespielt von Keira Knightley), die einer missbräuchlichen Ehe entkommt und aus dem viktorianischen London in das kleine Dorf Aldwinter in Essex zieht. Cora ist fasziniert von dem lokalen Aberglauben, das ein Fabelwesen namens Essex Serpent ie Gegend durchstreift, so Deadline.

Aus der Beschreibung des Romans:

While admiring the sites, Cora learns of an intriguing rumor that has arisen further up the estuary, of a fearsome creature said to roam the marshes claiming human lives. After nearly 300 years, the mythical Essex Serpent is said to have returned, taking the life of a young man on New Year’s Eve. A keen amateur naturalist with no patience for religion or superstition, Cora is immediately enthralled, and certain that what the local people think is a magical sea beast may be a previously undiscovered species. Eager to investigate, she is introduced to local vicar William Ransome. Will, too, is suspicious of the rumors. But unlike Cora, this man of faith is convinced the rumors are caused by moral panic, a flight from true belief.

These seeming opposites who agree on nothing soon find themselves inexorably drawn together and torn apart–an intense relationship that will change both of their lives in ways entirely unexpected.