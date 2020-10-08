MBLM hat zu COVID-19 Zeiten den neuen „Brand Intimacy Report 2020“ veröffentlicht. Die Umfrage gibt Aufschluss darüber, wie beliebt Unternehmen bei den Kunden sind. Entscheidend ist hierbei, wie groß das Vertrauen in eine bestimmte Marke ist. Im vergangenen Jahr konnte sich Apple Platz 2 hinter Disney. Im aktuellen Ranking kann Apple den ersten Platz auf dem Treppchen erklimmen.

Der „Brand Intimacy Report 2020“ ist da. MBLM gibt an, dass die jüngste US-Studie ergeben hat, dass Apple sowohl Amazon als auch Disney und andere bekannte Namen wie Google, YouTube, Walmart und Netflix als „intimste Marke während COVID-19“ geschlagen hat.

Apple ranks as the #1 most intimate brand during COVID, according to MBLM’s Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotional connections during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands. Amazon and Google are second and third in the study overall, respectively. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.