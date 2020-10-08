MBLM hat zu COVID-19 Zeiten den neuen „Brand Intimacy Report 2020“ veröffentlicht. Die Umfrage gibt Aufschluss darüber, wie beliebt Unternehmen bei den Kunden sind. Entscheidend ist hierbei, wie groß das Vertrauen in eine bestimmte Marke ist. Im vergangenen Jahr konnte sich Apple Platz 2 hinter Disney. Im aktuellen Ranking kann Apple den ersten Platz auf dem Treppchen erklimmen.
„Brand Intimacy Report 2020“ liegt vor
Der „Brand Intimacy Report 2020“ ist da. MBLM gibt an, dass die jüngste US-Studie ergeben hat, dass Apple sowohl Amazon als auch Disney und andere bekannte Namen wie Google, YouTube, Walmart und Netflix als „intimste Marke während COVID-19“ geschlagen hat.
Apple ranks as the #1 most intimate brand during COVID, according to MBLM’s Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotional connections during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands. Amazon and Google are second and third in the study overall, respectively. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.
MBLM stellt fest, dass die Aktie dieser hochrangigen Unternehmen für Markenintimität natürlich besser abschneidet als die mit weniger Markenattraktivität. Laut MBLM erhöht COVID die Verbindungen der Menschen zu Marken.
Die beiden Gesellschaftsgruppen, die Apple zur Top-Marke für Intimität in den USA gemacht haben, waren Frauen und Millennials. Männer stuften Amazon in der Studie höher ein als Apple. Eine kürzlich veröffentlichte US-Umfrage von Piper Sandler zeigt, wie gut Apple bei jungen Nutzern ankommt. 86 Prozent der Teenager besitzen ein iPhone und 89 Prozent gehen davon aus, dass ein iPhone ihr nächstes Handy sein wird. Beide Werte bedeuten ein Allzeuthoch.
