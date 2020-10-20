Die Reviews zum iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 Pro sind da. Seit vergangener Freitag lassen sich die neuen iPhone 12 (Pro) Modelle vorbestellen. Am kommenden Freitag feiern die Geräte ihren offiziellen Verkaufsstart. Was passiert zwischen Vorverkaufsstart und tatsächlichem Start? Richtig, das Presse-Embargo fällt und die Reviews tauchen im Netz auf.

iPhone 12 (Pro): Reviews sind da

Genau wie in den vergangenen Jahren tauchen die iPhone-Reviews am Dienstag vor dem offiziellen Verkaufsstart auf. Dies ist auch am heutigen Dienstag der Fall. Apple hat verschiedenen Medienvertretern ein Testgerät mit an die Hand gegeben und nun gibt es die ersten Einschätzungen zu den neuen Modellen.

Wir bringen euch noch einmal kurz auf Ballhöhe: Ab Freitag sind das 6,1 Zoll iPhone 12 und 6,1 Zoll iPhone 12 Pro erhältlich. Bei allen Modellen setzt Apple unter anderem auf einen 5G-Chip, OLED-Display und A14-Chip. Die Unterschiede liegen in erster Linie im Kamerasystem. So verbaut Apple beispielsweise bei den Pro-Modellen eine Triple-Kamera und zusätzlich einen LiDAR-Scanner. Bei den non-Pro-Modellen kommt ein Dual-Kamerasystem zum Einsatz. Wir haben euch ein paar Reviews zusammengetragen, damit ihr euch ein erstes Bild von den neuen Geräten machen könnt.

The Verge

The iPhone 12 Pro is a beautiful, powerful, and incredibly capable device. I enjoyed using it during this review, and the camera is extremely good. If you can find a patch of sidewalk with an mmWave signal, you will have a killer speedtest screenshot to share. It will make you happy if you buy one. But if you’re going to spend the money to upgrade over the regular iPhone 12, I would definitely wait for iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews first. The iPhone 12 is going to be the default choice for a lot of people buying an iPhone over the next year, and it’s frankly fortunate that the default iPhone is so good. I think most people should get this instead of the iPhone 12 Pro. But I also think if you have an iPhone that’s working for you just fine, there’s not a must-have gotta-get-it feature here to compel you to upgrade. That’s how default phones work: when you need one, get one, and it will be way better than what you were using. When you don’t need one, don’t.

CNET

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are amazing phones, but we only have half the picture right now. There’s also the iPhone 12 Mini (which I’m particularly excited about, given its size and price) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which maxes out the size of the phone’s display and offers camera improvements that none of the other iPhones 12 have. But that’s just what we know based on the specs. We’ll have to wait until November to see how they work out in reality.

Engadget

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro has even more going on. In addition to the A14’s high-performance CPU and GPU, it comes with 6GB of RAM, compared to just 4GB in the regular 12. Last year, it was widely reported that Apple uses that extra RAM in its Pro-level phones solely for camera features like Deep Fusion but that’s not true — this time, anyway. All of the iPhone 12 Pro’s RAM is available to any app that needs it, not just the camera, which means it has a slight edge for multitasking. Honestly, I didn’t notice any major difference in performance between these two phones, so the biggest benefit of having this extra memory is probably that it’ll keep the Pro running smoothly as iOS and apps become more demanding. There is one more thing we need to talk about: LiDAR, or light detection and ranging. Like this year’s iPad Pro, there’s a tiny new emitter just under the iPhone 12 Pro’s ultra-wide camera that shoots out light and calculates how long it takes for it to bounce back. That’s important for a few reasons: One, it helps the camera focus faster, especially at night, and it helps power Night mode portraits. This is probably the most practical benefit, but more than anything, the LiDAR scanner could mean huge things for augmented reality, an area we know Apple is investing heavily in.

Video-Reviews

