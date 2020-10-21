Die iPad Air 4 Reviews sind da. Nachdem am gestrigen Tag das Presseembargo für das iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 Pro fiel, geht es am heutigen Tag mit dem iPad Air 4 weiter. Apple hatte vor wenigen Tagen ausgewählten Medien ein Testgerät zur Verfügung gestellt, damit sich diese näher mit dem Gerät beschäftigen können. Die ersten „Testurteile“ liegen nun vor. Das iPad Air 4 findet ihr hier im Apple Online Store.
Reviews zum iPad Air 4
Das neue iPad Air 4 zeichnet sich unter anderem durch ein randloses 10,9 Zoll Retina Display, A14-Chip und Touch ID Sensor im Ein-Aus-Schalter aus. Wir haben euch ein paar Reviews bzw. Video-Reviews zusammengetragen. Damit erhaltet ihr einen guten Einblick, was euch mit dem „iPad Pro Killer“ erwartet.
Overall, the iPad Air is, for its size and weight, a battery champ. I could play music or videos all day long (at least 10 hours). Doing more processor-intensive productivity work cuts battery life down to between seven and eight hours. Still good enough for an average workday.
The 10.9” iPad Air is a fascinating new entry in the iPad lineup. On one hand, this iPad clearly resembles the 11” iPad Pro but lacks some of its more advanced features and options to hit a lower price point; on the other, because most iPad users aren’t going to require those extra niceties, the iPad Air feels like an ideal mix of mainstream and pro – a distillation of what makes the modern iPad Pro experience great, but offered in a more affordable package that covers the essentials, from support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to the Liquid Retina Display and gesture-based multitasking. And the iPad Air does all this while looking forward at the future of iPad as a computer for everyone, with new technologies such as the A14 Bionic chip and Touch ID embedded in the top button that I would like to see find their way to more iPad models soon
The iPad Air raises the baseline for what we should expect from iPad as a portable, versatile computer for everyone. If you’re looking for an 11” tablet and think you can live without ProMotion and larger storage options, this is the iPad I recommend.
The initial scanning process to set up a finger seemed ever so slightly more reluctant to grab my fingerprint here than it used to on the home button. My guess is that it’s to do with the oblong shape of the sensor or its housing. But once it was scanned and input, I’m happy to report that it works exactly as well if not better than any iPhone home button version. I set a finger on my left hand here because I only use iPads in horizontal mode. But if you aren’t a keyboard person and are doing a lot of reading, the right hand would be appropriate.
It works well but a little differently than I expected — which is probably because I’ve been trained so heavily by the tap-to-wake fingerprint sensors on Android phones. Just like the old Touch ID sensor on the home button, you need to click down the power button and then let your finger rest on it for a beat. Bam, you’re unlocked. (And yes, it’s a real button.)
