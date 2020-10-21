Die iPad Air 4 Reviews sind da. Nachdem am gestrigen Tag das Presseembargo für das iPhone 12 und iPhone 12 Pro fiel, geht es am heutigen Tag mit dem iPad Air 4 weiter. Apple hatte vor wenigen Tagen ausgewählten Medien ein Testgerät zur Verfügung gestellt, damit sich diese näher mit dem Gerät beschäftigen können. Die ersten „Testurteile“ liegen nun vor. Das iPad Air 4 findet ihr hier im Apple Online Store.

Lane Ulanoff

Overall, the iPad Air is, for its size and weight, a battery champ. I could play music or videos all day long (at least 10 hours). Doing more processor-intensive productivity work cuts battery life down to between seven and eight hours. Still good enough for an average workday.

Macstories

The 10.9” iPad Air is a fascinating new entry in the iPad lineup. On one hand, this iPad clearly resembles the 11” iPad Pro but lacks some of its more advanced features and options to hit a lower price point; on the other, because most iPad users aren’t going to require those extra niceties, the iPad Air feels like an ideal mix of mainstream and pro – a distillation of what makes the modern iPad Pro experience great, but offered in a more affordable package that covers the essentials, from support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to the Liquid Retina Display and gesture-based multitasking. And the iPad Air does all this while looking forward at the future of iPad as a computer for everyone, with new technologies such as the A14 Bionic chip and Touch ID embedded in the top button that I would like to see find their way to more iPad models soon

[…]

The iPad Air raises the baseline for what we should expect from iPad as a portable, versatile computer for everyone. If you’re looking for an 11” tablet and think you can live without ProMotion and larger storage options, this is the iPad I recommend.