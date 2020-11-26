Der eigentlicher Black Friday wird zwar erst am morgigen Freitag gefeiert, nichtsdestotrotz läutet der Online-Händler tink bereits am heutigen Donnerstag seine große angelegte Black Friday Rabatt-Aktion ein. Unter anderem stehen dabei zahlreiche Sonos-Produkte sowie Eve HomeKit-Produkte im im Mittelpunkt.
tink reduziert zahlreiche Sonos- und Eve HomeKit-Produkte
- Sonos One SL Stereo Set + gratis Google Nest Mini für 289,95€ statt 457€
- Sonos Beam + gratis Belkin BOOST UP für 349€ statt 488,99€
- Sonos Beam + gratis Google Nest Mini für 349€ statt 508€
- Sonos Move + gratis Belkin SOUNDFORM True Wireless Earbuds für 299,95€ statt 468,99€
- Sonos One Beam 5.1 Heimkino Set + gratis Chromecast mit Google TV für 1.259,95€ statt 1.775,99€
- Sonos One 3er Set – WLAN-Lautsprecher mit Sprachsteuerung für 504,95€ statt 687€
- Sonos Move + gratis Google Nest Mini für 299 statt 458€
- Sonos One + Google Nest Mini für 188€ statt 288€
- Sonos One Stereo Set + gratis Google Nest Mini für 349,95€ statt 517€
- Sonos One + Sonos One SL + gratis Google Nest Mini für 319,95€ statt 598€
- Sonos One SL Beam 5.1 Heimkino Set 1.199,95€ statt 1.646€
- Sonos One SL Beam 5.0 Entertainment Set 629,95€ statt 847€
- Eve Thermo (2020) 3er-pack für 129,95€ statt 209,85€
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime Gen. 2 – WLAN Türgong für 159,95€ statt 234€
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance E27 Bluetooth Starter Kit + White & Color Ambiance E27 Lampe für 129,95€ statt 209,98€
- Nuki Komplett Set – Combo 2.0 + gratis Fob + Keypad für 279€ statt 387€
- Canton Smart Soundbox 3 + gratis Google Nest Mini für 339,95€ statt 408€
- Netatmo Smarte Videotürklingel + gratis TP-Link Deco M5 für 299€statt 389,98€
- Bosch Smart Home – Starter Set Heizung mit 2 Thermostaten + gratis Heizkörperthermostat (Code: Bosch50)für 149,95€ statt 278,85€
