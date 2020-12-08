Apple hat letzte Woche offiziell die Gewinner der App Store Jahrescharts bekannt gegeben. Das Unternehmen aus Cupertino würdigte 15 App-Entwickler für ihre herausragenden Apps und verleiht nun im Zuge der „App Store Best of 2020“-Awards erstmals auch eine physische Trophäe.
App Store: Das Beste aus 2020
Dies ist das erste Jahr, in dem Apple die Gewinner seines „App Store Best of“-Awards mit einem physischen Preis auszeichnet. Die ersten Gewinner haben ihre Trophäe bereits stolz auf Twitter veröffentlicht. Zu sehen ist ein App Store Logo, das laut Apple aus 100 Prozent recyceltem Aluminium besteht. Zudem ist der Name des Gewinners auf dem Preis eingraviert.
Wie Digital Trends berichtet, hat Apple 16 Auszeichnungen anfertigen lassen: 15 für die Preisträger und eine für den Trophäenschrank im Apple Park. Bereits zu den Apple Music Awards zeichnete Apple die Gewinner mit einer physischen Trophäe aus.
Hier die Preisträger für 2020:
- iPhone App des Jahres: Wakeout!, entwickelt von Andres Canella.
- iPad App des Jahres: Zoom.
- Mac App des Jahres: Fantastical, entwickelt von Flexibits.
- Apple TV App des Jahres: Disney+.
- Apple Watch App des Jahres: Endel.
- iPhone Spiel des Jahres: Genshin Impact, entwickelt von miHoYo.
- iPad Spiel des Jahres: Legends of Runeterra, entwickelt von Riot Games
- Mac Spiel des Jahres: Disco Elysium, entwickelt von ZA/UM.
- Apple TV Spiel des Jahres: Dandara Trials of Fear, entwickelt von Raw Fury.
- Apple Arcade Spiel des Jahres: Sneaky Sasquatch, entwickelt von RAC7.
App Trends des Jahres
- Shine
- Explain Everything Whiteboard
- Pokémon GO
- Caribu
- ShareTheMeal
Hier geht es direkt zu den besten Apps und Spielen im App Store.
@Apple I am forever grateful for this award. We’ve met nothing but amazing people at Apple. The @AppStore eco system offers a complete toolset for anyone to build amazing things. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/uyfRXmuNg4
— Andres Canella (@AndresCanella) December 5, 2020
In awe of @theShineApp team— today we were selected as @AppStore’s Best Apps of 2020.
Out of 1.96 million apps— Shine, founded by two WOC, with a small but mighty team that’s 80% BIPOC, was chosen for our focus on representation in self care.
Proud. 💛https://t.co/hunCJIqS5s pic.twitter.com/ek2NIAoJQ0
— Marah Lidey (@marahml) December 2, 2020
Travelers,
We are once more thrilled to announce that Genshin Impact has won 2020’s App Store Game of the Year Award!!!
Paimon would like to thank you all for your continued support. You are all amazing!#GenshinImpact #AppStore #Bestof2020 pic.twitter.com/U8NxOk8yTD
— Paimon (@GenshinImpact) December 2, 2020
