Apple hat letzte Woche offiziell die Gewinner der App Store Jahrescharts bekannt gegeben. Das Unternehmen aus Cupertino würdigte 15 App-Entwickler für ihre herausragenden Apps und verleiht nun im Zuge der „App Store Best of 2020“-Awards erstmals auch eine physische Trophäe.

Dies ist das erste Jahr, in dem Apple die Gewinner seines „App Store Best of“-Awards mit einem physischen Preis auszeichnet. Die ersten Gewinner haben ihre Trophäe bereits stolz auf Twitter veröffentlicht. Zu sehen ist ein App Store Logo, das laut Apple aus 100 Prozent recyceltem Aluminium besteht. Zudem ist der Name des Gewinners auf dem Preis eingraviert.

Wie Digital Trends berichtet, hat Apple 16 Auszeichnungen anfertigen lassen: 15 für die Preisträger und eine für den Trophäenschrank im Apple Park. Bereits zu den Apple Music Awards zeichnete Apple die Gewinner mit einer physischen Trophäe aus.

Hier geht es direkt zu den besten Apps und Spielen im App Store.

@Apple I am forever grateful for this award. We’ve met nothing but amazing people at Apple. The @AppStore eco system offers a complete toolset for anyone to build amazing things. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/uyfRXmuNg4

In awe of @theShineApp team— today we were selected as @AppStore’s Best Apps of 2020.

Out of 1.96 million apps— Shine, founded by two WOC, with a small but mighty team that’s 80% BIPOC, was chosen for our focus on representation in self care.

Proud. 💛https://t.co/hunCJIqS5s pic.twitter.com/ek2NIAoJQ0

— Marah Lidey (@marahml) December 2, 2020