Telekom startet 1 Euro Aktion: iPhone 11, iPhone SE und viele weitere Smartphones zum Knallerpreis

| 20:32 Uhr | 0 Kommentare

Die Deutsche Telekom hat eine neue 1 Euro Aktion gestartet, bei der verschiedene Top-Smartphones in den Fokus gerückt werden. Unter anderem nehmen das iPhone 11 und iPhone SE an der Aktion teil.

Telekom startet 1 Euro Aktion

Unter dem Motto „Viele Smartphones zum Super Preis“ hat die Telekom eine neue 1 Euro Aktion gestartet.  Das Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite reduziert sich im Rahmen der Aktion von 380,12 Euro auf dies oben genannten 97 Cent.

Folgende Smartphones nehmen an der Aktion teil

  • iPhone SE nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 77,93 Euro im MagentaMobil S mit Smartphone
  • iPhone 11 nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 116,93 Euro im MagentaMobil M mit Top-Smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 380,12 Euro im MagentaMobil M mit Top-Smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 48,69 Euro im MagentaMobil M mit Top-Smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+ nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 331,38 Euro im MagentaMobil L mit Smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 331,38 Euro im MagentaMobil M mit Top-Smartphone
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 48,69 Euro im MagentaMobil L mit Smartphone
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G nur 0,97 Euro anstatt 58,44 Euro im MagentaMobil M mit Top-Smartphone

Die Smartphones könnt ihr mit verschiedenen MagentaMobil-Tarifen kombinieren. Der MagentaMobil M bietet euch beispielsweise 12GB Datenvolumen, eine Telefon-Flat, eine SMS-Flat, EU-Roaming und eine HotSpot-Flat. Darüberhinaus könnt ihr in diesem Tarif StreamOn Music&Video sowie StreamOn Gaming kostenlos hinzubuchen. Telekom Disney+ erhaltet ihr zudem 3 Monate ohne Aufpreis.

