Apple hat vor wenigen Augenblicken iOS 12.5.1 für ältere iPhone-Modelle veröffentlicht. Dies ist allerdings nur die halbe Wahrheit. Auch für ältere iPad- und iPod-Modelle steht der neue Download ab sofort auf den Apple Servern bereit.
iOS 12.5.1 ist da
Apple hat vor wenigen Augenblick die finale Version von iOS 12.5.1 veröffentlicht. Neue Funktionen solltet ihr allerdings nicht erwarten. Apple hat sich ausschließlich um Bugfixes gekümmert. Mit iOS 12.5 hatte Apple die COVID-19 Schnittstelle für ältere iPhone-Modelle eingeführt. Allerdings hatten sich ein paar Fehler eingeschlichen, die nun beseitigt werden.
iOS 12.5.1 steht für folgende Geräte als Download bereit:
- iPhone 5s (GSM/LTE) (iPhone6,1)
- iPhone 5s (CDMA/LTE) (iPhone6,2)
- iPhone 6 Plus (iPhone7,1)
- iPhone 6 (iPhone7,2)
- iPad Air (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,1)
- iPad Air (Cellular) (iPad4,2)
- iPad Air (China) (iPad4,3)
- iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,4)
- iPad mini 2 (Cellular) (iPad4,5)
- iPad mini 2 (China) (iPad4,6)
- iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,7)
- iPad mini 3 (Cellular) (iPad4,8)
- iPad mini 3 (China) (iPad4,9)
- iPod touch 6G (iPod7,1)
Der Update erfolgt over-the-air (OTA) direkt am iPhone bzw. iPad. Ruft Einstellungen -> Allgemein -> Softwareupdate auf und stoßt das Update auf iOS 12.5.1 an.
