Apple hat soeben den Release Candidate zu iOS 14.6 und iPadOS 14.6 zum Download freigegeben. Dies ermöglicht es registrierten Entwicklern, sich mit einer neuen und vermutlich letzten Vorabversion zum kommenden X.6 Update zu beschäftigen.
RC ist da: iOS 14.6 & iPadOS 14.6
Mit der Freigabe von iOS 14.5 und iPadOS 14.5 hat Apple im April ein großes Update für das iPhone und iPad veröffentlicht. Mit dem X.6 Update geht es nun mit etwas kleineren Schritten weiter. Neben Bugfixes und Leistungsverbesserungen gibt es auch kleinere neue Funktionen.
Aus den ersten drei Betas gingen ein paar wenige Neuerungen und Verbesserungen hervor. So formuliert Apple beispielsweise zu iOS 14.6 und iPadOS 14.6 wie folgt
Ihr könnt euer iOS- oder iPadOS-Gerät jetzt direkt auf den neuesten Release Candidate aktualisieren, ohne das Beta-Profil zu entfernen. Nach dem Update auf den Release Candidate können ihr entweder auf die nächste verfügbare Beta aktualisieren oder das Profil deinstallieren, um euer Gerät aus dem Beta-Programm zu entfernen.
Darüberhinaus gibt es die Möglichkeit, dass ihr für die AirTags im „Verloren-Modus“ eine E-Mail-Adresse anstatt einer Telefonnummer hinterlegen könnt.
Die englisch sprachigen Release-Notes lesen sich wie folgt
Apple Card Family
- Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
- Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together
Podcasts
- Subscription support for channels and individual shows
AirTag and Find My
- Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device
Accessibility
- Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
- Reminders may appear as blank lines
- Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
- iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup
Darüberhinaus legen iOS 14.6 und iPadOS 14.6 den Grundstein für Apple Music mit 3D-Audio und Lossless. Im kommenden Monat wird Apple am 07. Juni einen Ausblick auf iOS 15 und iPadOS 15 geben. Dann gibt es wieder deutlich mehr Neuerungen zu bestaunen.
Update 19:37 Uhr: Der Release Candidate zu watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, macOS 11.4 und HomePod Software 14.6 ist ebenfalls da.
0 Kommentare