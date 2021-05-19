Disney+: Das seht ihr im Juni 2021

Nicht nur der Musik-Streaming-Markt ist hart umkämpft, auch im Videosegment buhlen die jeweiligen Anbieter um Nutzer. So legen Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix und Co. regelmäßig neue Inhalte auf. Nun informiert der Disney-Konzern, welche Neuzugänge im kommenden Monat zu erwarten sind. Wir haben den Überblick für euch.

Star Originals & First Run

2. Juni

  • Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)
  • Seattle Firefighters – Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)

4. Juni

  • A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7
  • Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12
  • Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2

11. Juni

  • A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13
  • Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3

18. Juni

  • NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1
  • A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14
  • Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4

25. Juni

  • STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10
  • A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6
  • Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15
  • Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2
  • Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5



Star Katalog Titel

4. Juni

  • Alien vs. Predator
  • Aliens vs. Predator 2
  • Armageddon
  • Atlanta: Robbin‘ Season – Staffel 2
  • Im Fadenkreuz – Allein gegen alle (2001)
  • Mut zur Wahrheit
  • The Counselor
  • The Strain – Staffel 1-4
  • The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)

11. Juni

  • Coyote Ugly
  • Emergence – Staffel 1
  • Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2
  • Spione Undercover
  • Step
  • The Finder – Staffel 1
  • Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)
  • Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)
  • Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)

18. Juni

  • Der Flug des Phönix (2004)
  • Hide and Seek – Du kannst dich nicht verstecken
  • Nixon
  • The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4
  • 5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
  • Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

25. Juni

  • Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)
  • Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2
  • Königreich der Himmel
  • Lucy in the Sky
  • Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
  • Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)
  • Rent a Man – Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden

Disney+ Original

4. Juni

  • NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2
  • Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6
  • Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3

9. Juni

  • NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1

11. Juni

  • Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4
  • Zenimation – Staffel 2

16. Juni

  • LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2

18. Juni

  • LUCA
  • STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10
  • Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5

23. Juni

  • LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3

25. Juni

  • NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1
  • Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6
  • Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)

30. Juni

  • LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4

Disney+: Neue Katalog Titel

4. Juni

  • Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)
  • Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)
  • When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)
  • Wir noch mal (Disney)

11. Juni

  • Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)
  • When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)
  • Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)

18. Juni

  • Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)
  • Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)
  • Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)
  • Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)
  • Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
  • Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

25. Juni

  • Expedition Everest (National Geographic)
  • Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)
  • The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

