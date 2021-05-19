Nicht nur der Musik-Streaming-Markt ist hart umkämpft, auch im Videosegment buhlen die jeweiligen Anbieter um Nutzer. So legen Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix und Co. regelmäßig neue Inhalte auf. Nun informiert der Disney-Konzern, welche Neuzugänge im kommenden Monat zu erwarten sind. Wir haben den Überblick für euch.
Star Originals & First Run
2. Juni
- Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)
- Seattle Firefighters – Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)
4. Juni
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2
11. Juni
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3
18. Juni
- NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4
25. Juni
- STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15
- Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5
Star Katalog Titel
4. Juni
- Alien vs. Predator
- Aliens vs. Predator 2
- Armageddon
- Atlanta: Robbin‘ Season – Staffel 2
- Im Fadenkreuz – Allein gegen alle (2001)
- Mut zur Wahrheit
- The Counselor
- The Strain – Staffel 1-4
- The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)
11. Juni
- Coyote Ugly
- Emergence – Staffel 1
- Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2
- Spione Undercover
- Step
- The Finder – Staffel 1
- Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)
- Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)
- Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)
18. Juni
- Der Flug des Phönix (2004)
- Hide and Seek – Du kannst dich nicht verstecken
- Nixon
- The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4
- 5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
- Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
25. Juni
- Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)
- Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2
- Königreich der Himmel
- Lucy in the Sky
- Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
- Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)
- Rent a Man – Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden
Disney+ Original
4. Juni
- NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2
- Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3
9. Juni
- NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1
11. Juni
- Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4
- Zenimation – Staffel 2
16. Juni
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2
18. Juni
- LUCA
- STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5
23. Juni
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3
25. Juni
- NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)
30. Juni
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4
Disney+: Neue Katalog Titel
4. Juni
- Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)
- Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)
- When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)
- Wir noch mal (Disney)
11. Juni
- Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)
- When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)
18. Juni
- Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)
- Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)
- Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
25. Juni
- Expedition Everest (National Geographic)
- Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
