Apple hat vor wenigen Augenblicken den Release Candidate 2 zu iOS 14.6 und iPadOS 14.6 veröffentlicht. Damit stellt der iPhone-Hersteller vor der Freigabe des X.6 Updates eine weitere Vorabversion bereit.

iOS 14.6 & iPadOS 14.6: Release Candidate 2 ist da

Gerade einmal vier Tage ist es her, dass Apple den ersten Release Candidate zu iOS 14.6 und iPadOS 14.6 für registrierte Entwickler veröffentlicht hat. Bevor euch Apple ins Wochenende schickt, gibt der Hersteller noch den zweiten Release Candidate zu iOS 14.6 und iPadOS 14.6 zum Download frei.

Anscheinend hat Apple im ersten RC noch ein paar kleinere Fehler entdeckt, die vor der Freigabe der finalen Version beseitigt werden mussten. Aus den Release-Notes gehen die Neuerungen hervor, die das kommende Update mit sich bringt. Diese liegen uns aktuell nur in englischer Sprache vor:

Apple Card Family

Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group

Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

Podcasts

Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My

Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories

AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

Wir gehen davon aus, dass Apple die finale Version von iOS 14.6 und Co. kommende Woche veröffentlicht.