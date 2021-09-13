Im Vorfeld der 73. jährlichen Primetime Emmy Awards, die am Sonntag, den 19. September 2021 bekannt gegeben werden, hat die Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nun bestätigt, dass Apple TV+ bei den 73. jährlichen Creative Arts Emmy Awards mit sieben Creative Arts Emmy Awards ausgezeichnet wurde.

Apple TV+ gewinnt sieben Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ hat bei den 73. jährlichen Creative Arts Emmy Awards sieben Creative Arts Emmy Awards erhalten.

Mit dem Sieg für „Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special“ für „Boys State“ ist Apple TV+ der erste Streaming-Dienst, der in den ersten beiden Jahren seiner Teilnahme einen Emmy Award in dieser Kategorie gewinnen konnte. Darüber hinaus landete „Ted Lasso“ drei Emmys und „Carpool Karaoke: The Series“ erhielt zum vierten Mal in Folge den Preis für herausragende Kurzform-Comedy-, Drama- oder Variety-Serien.

Zuvor hatten bereits die Apple Originals „For All Mankind“ und „Calls“ einen Preis in der Kategorie „Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming“ bzw. „Motion Design“ erhalten.

Insgesamt erhielt Apple TV+ dieses Jahr die Creative Arts Emmy Awards für: