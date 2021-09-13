Apple TV+ gewinnt sieben Creative Arts Emmy Awards (u.a. für Ted Lasso und Carpool Karaoke)

Im Vorfeld der 73. jährlichen Primetime Emmy Awards, die am Sonntag, den 19. September 2021 bekannt gegeben werden, hat die Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nun bestätigt, dass Apple TV+ bei den 73. jährlichen Creative Arts Emmy Awards mit sieben Creative Arts Emmy Awards ausgezeichnet wurde.

Mit dem Sieg für „Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special“ für „Boys State“ ist Apple TV+ der erste Streaming-Dienst, der in den ersten beiden Jahren seiner Teilnahme einen Emmy Award in dieser Kategorie gewinnen konnte. Darüber hinaus landete „Ted Lasso“ drei Emmys und „Carpool Karaoke: The Series“ erhielt zum vierten Mal in Folge den Preis für herausragende Kurzform-Comedy-, Drama- oder Variety-Serien.

Zuvor hatten bereits die Apple Originals „For All Mankind“ und „Calls“ einen Preis in der Kategorie „Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming“ bzw. „Motion Design“ erhalten.

Insgesamt erhielt Apple TV+ dieses Jahr die Creative Arts Emmy Awards für:

  • “Boys State” — Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
  • “Ted Lasso” — Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
  • “Ted Lasso” — Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
  • “Ted Lasso” — Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
  • “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” — Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
  • “For All Mankind” — Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media for “For All Mankind: Time Capsule”
  • “Calls” — Outstanding Motion Design

