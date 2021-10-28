Die Apple Q4/2021 Quartalszahlen sind da. Anfang dieses Monats hatte Apple bereits angekündigt, dass man die Geschäftszahlen für das angelaufene Quartal am heutigen Donnerstag veröffentlichen wird. Ab sofort liegen diese vor und wir erhalten einen Einblick, wie die Monate Juli, August und September 2021 für Apple gelaufen sind.

Wie angekündigt, hat Apple vor wenigen Augenblicken seine Q4/2021 Geschäftszahlen veröffentlicht. Lasst euch an dieser Stelle nicht irritieren. Das fiskalische Apple Q4 umfasst das kalendarische Q3 und somit die Monate Juli bis September 2021.

Nach einem turbulenten April und Mai und zahlreichen neuen Apple Produkten (u.a. iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K, AirTags und 24 Zoll iMac) ging es im Sommer wieder etwas ruhiger zu. Dies änderte sich spätestens im September mit der „California streaming“-Keynote. Diese nutzt Apple unter anderem um das iPhone 13 (Pro), die Apple Watch 7, das iPad 9 sowie das iPad mini 6 anzukündigen. Der Verkaufsstart dieser Neuheiten fiel allerdings nur bedingt in das angelaufene Quartal.

Apple konnte im abgelaufenen Quartal einen Umsatz von 83,36 Milliarden Dollar bei einem Gewinn von 20,55 Milliarden Dollar (1,24 Dollar Gewinn pro Aktie) erzielen. Im Q4/2020 waren es 64,7 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz bei 12,67 Milliarden Dollar Gewinn (0,73 Dollar Gewinn pro Aktie). Im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal kann Apple einen Umsatzanstieg von 29 Prozent vorweisen.

“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”

“Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high. During the September quarter, we returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”