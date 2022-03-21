Neu auf Disney+ [April 2022]

Zum Wochenstart richten wir unseren Blick bereits auf den kommenden Monat April und auf die Neuankömmlinge auf Disney+. Auch im nächsten Monat warten wieder allerhand neue Serien und Filme auf Abonnenten. Hier findet ihr alle Infos zu Disney+.

Neu auf Disney+ [April 2022]

Disney+ Neustarts

1. April

  • Bühne frei für Nate! (Disney+ Original)

6. April

  • Paartherapie mal anders – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • Single Drunk Female – Staffel 1 (Star)

08. April

  • Sex Appel (Star)

13. April

  • Ice Age: Scrats Abenteuer – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • 9-1-1 – Staffel 5 (Star)
  • 14. April
  • „The Kardashians“ (Star)

15. April

  • Fresh (Star)

20. April

  • The Dropout (Star)

21. April

  • Captive Audience (OT) – Staffel 1 (Star)

22. April

  • Den Eisbären so nah (Disney)
  • Unsere große kleine Farm: Die Rückkehr (National Geographic)
  • Explorer: Der letzte Tepui (National Geographic)
  • Eisbären (Disney)

27. April

  • Sketchbook – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)



Disney+: neue Katalog Titel

6. April

  • 9-1-1: Lone Star – Staffel 2 (Star)
  • Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 5&6 (National Geographic)
  • Alive and Kicking – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 1 (Disney)
  • PJ Masks – Pyjamahelden Musikvideos – Staffel 1 (Disney)
  • Konstruktionen der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

8. April

  • Blood on the Wall – Mexicos Drogenkrieg (National Geographic)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (Star)

13. April

  • 9-1-1 – Staffel 4 (Star)
  • Bluey – Staffel 2 (Disney)
  • Hooten & the Lady – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 3-6 (Star)

15. April

  • Hampstead Park – Aussicht auf Liebe (Star)
  • Mel Brooks’ Höhenkoller (Star)
  • Michael Kohlhaas (Star)
  • New Horizons: Die Pluto Mission (National Geographic)
  • Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dinas Bestimmung (Star)
  • Die Hüterin der Wahrheit – Dina und die schwarze Magie (Star)
  • Tutanchamun – Mysterien einer Grabkammer (National Geographic)
  • Wilde Welt der Wikinger (National Geographic)

20. April

  • Invasion Erde – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • New York Cops – N.Y.P.D. Blue – Staffel 7-12 (Star)

22. April

  • Die Challenger-Katastrophe (National Geographic)

27. April

  • Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)
  • Indiens verlorene Schätze – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Ausgesetzt: Überleben für Anfänger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

29. April

  • Bedrohte Tiger: Die große Zählung (National Geographic)
  • D. Wade: Life unexpected (Star)
  • Long Gone Summer (Star)
  • Mike and the mad Dog (Star)
  • Wildes Borneo: Orang-Utan Rettung (National Geographic)

