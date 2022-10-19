Am gestrigen Abend hat Apple unter anderem den Release Candidate zu iOS 16.1 veröffentlicht. Die finale Version wird am kommenden Montag gemeinsam mit iPadOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, macOS 13 Ventura und tvOS 16.1 veröffentlicht. Mit dem Release Candidate hat Apple auch die Release-Notes veröffentlicht, so dass nun bekannt wird, welche Verbesserungen kommende Woche bei iOS 16.1 an Bord sind.

iOS 16.1 kommt in Kürze

Die englischen Release-Notes lesen sich wie folgt. Bitte beachtet, dass nicht alle Funktionen in allen Regionen zur Verfügung stehen. So stehen „Clean Energy Charging“ und die Apple Card beispielsweise nicht in Deutschland zur Verfügung.

This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

Fitness+ Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch

Wallet

Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account

Home

Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone

Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

Die Highlights in unseren Augen sind die geteilte iCloud Fotomediathek sowie die Live Aktivitäten.

Die geteilte iCloud Fotomediathek ermöglicht ein reibungsloses Teilen von Fotos in der Familie. Dazu ist diese Neuerung als separate iCloud Mediathek angelegt, in der bis zu sechs Nutzer zusammenarbeiten und Inhalte beitragen oder erleben können. Anwender können vorhandene Fotos aus ihren persönlichen Mediatheken teilen oder definieren, dass Fotos nach Datum oder den Personen ausgewählt werden, die sie enthalten. Mit einem neuen Umschalter in der Kamera App können Fotos automatisch an die geteilte Mediathek gesendet werden. Zusätzlich erhalten Anwender intelligente Vorschläge zum Teilen von Fotos, auf denen Mitglieder der geteilten Fotomediathek zu sehen sind. Alle Nutzer:innen der geteilten Fotomediathek können Fotos oder Videos, die in „Rückblicke“ und „Empfohlene Fotos“ der einzelnen Nutzer erscheinen, hinzufügen, löschen, bearbeiten oder zu Favoriten hinzufügen. So können alle Familienmitglieder gemeinsame Momente noch einmal umfassender erleben.

Mit Live Aktivitäten könnt ihrlaufende Aktivitäten in Echtzeit direkt auf deinem Sperr­bild­schirm ver­folgen.