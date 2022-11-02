Die National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hat Anfang der Woche die Nominierungen für die neuen Children’s & Family Emmys benannt gegeben. Apple TV+ erhielt insgesamt 17 Nominierungen und kann sich berechtige Hoffnungen auf einen Award machen. Unter anderem wurde Apples Video-Streaming-Dienst in zwei Haupt-Kategorien nominiert.
Apple TV+ erhält 17 Nominierungen bei den Children’s and Family Emmy Awards
Im kommenden Monat werden die Children’s and Family Emmy Awards am 10. und 11. Dezember verliehen. Apple TV+ blickt auf 17 Nominierungen. Das „große Rennen“ wird allerdings vermutlich zwischen Disney+ (78 Nominierungen) und Netflix (85 Nominierungen) gemacht.
Das sind die Nominierungen für Apple TV+:
- Outstanding Preschool Series: Helpsters
- Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
- Outstanding Non-fiction Program: Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
- Outstanding Special Class Animated Program: El Deafo
- Outstanding Guest Performance in Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn – Ghostwriter
- Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in an Animated or Preschool Animated Program: Kyrie McAlpin as Emma – Doug Unplugs
- Outstanding Host: Jack McBrayer – Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
- Outstanding Writing for a Live Action Preschool or Children’s Program: Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
- Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program: Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
- Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program: Stillwater
- Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program: Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love
- Outstanding Original Song: “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” – It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Live Action Single Camera Program: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
- Outstanding Editing for a Single Camera Program: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
- Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program: Stillwater
- Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
