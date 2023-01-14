Die NAACP hat bekannt gegeben, dass Apple TV+ bei den 54. jährlichen NAACP Image Awards insgesamt 21 Nominierungen für 10 unterschiedliche Apple Original-Serien und – Filme erhalten hat, darunter fünf Nominierungen für den Film Emancipation mit Will Smith.

Apple TV+ erhält 21 Nominierungen für die NAACP Image Awards

Erst kürzlich hatten wir euch darüber informiert, dass Apple sieben SAG-, DGA- und WGA-Award Nominierungen erhalten hat. Am heutigen Tag geht es mit dem nächsten Schwung weiter und die Verantwortlichen in Cupertino können sich berechtigte Hoffnungen auf weitere Auszeichungen machen.

Die NAACP hat Apple TV+ insgesamt 21 Mal für die 54. jährlichen NAACP Image Awards nominiert, darunter in wichtigen Kategorien wie z.B. Outstanding Motion Picture für den bahnbrechenden Film „Emancipation“; Hervorragender Fernsehfilm, limitierte Serie oder dramatisches Special „The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey“; Herausragender Independent-Film „Causeway“; Herausragende Dokumentarfilme „Louis Armstrongs Black & Blues“ und „Sidney“; Herausragende Zeichentrickserie „Central Park“; und herausragende Kurzform (animiert) „Der Junge, der Maulwurf, der Fuchs und das Pferd“.

Überblick über die Nominierungen

“Emancipation”

Outstanding Motion Picture

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — Will Smith

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture — Antoine Fuqua

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film) — Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Samuel L. Jackson

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Omar Benson Miller

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series — Debbie Allen, “Robyn”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series — Hanelle Culpepper, “Sensia”

Outstanding Make-Up (Television or Film) — Michele Lewis

“Causeway”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) — Sacha Jenkins

“Sidney”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture) — Reginald Hudlin

“Central Park”

Outstanding Animated Series

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Loot”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series — Maya Rudolph

“Little America”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special — Phylicia Rashad

“Surface”