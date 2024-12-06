Mit der Freigabe des Release Canddiate zu iOS 18.2 hat Apple die letzte Etappe der Entwicklung des kommenden X.2 Updates eingeläutet. In Kürze – wir rechnen mit dem 09. Dezember 2024 – wird Apple die finale Version für alle Anwender veröffentlichen.

iOS 18.2: Das können wir erwarten

Begleitend zum Release Candidate hat Apple nun auch den englisch-sprachigen Release Notes veröffentlicht. Diese geben uns bereits einen guten Einblick, welche Neuerungen mit iOS 18.2 zu erwarten sind. Beachtet in jedem Fall, dass die „Apple Intelligence“-Funktionen auf dem iPhone bei uns in Deutschland noch nicht zur Verfügung stehen. Apples aktueller Fahrplan sieht so aus, dass das Unternehmen im April 2025 Apple Intelligence auf dem iPhone einführen wird. Dass soll auch die deutsche Sprache und nicht nur Englisch (US) unterstützt werden.

Release Notes

Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Image Playground A new app that lets you use concepts, descriptions, and people from your photo library to create fun, playful images in multiple styles Swipe through previews and choose from as you add concepts to your playground Choose from animation and illustration styles when creating your image Create images in Messages and Freeform, as well as third party apps Images are synced in your Image Playground library across all your devices with iCloud

Genmoji Genmoji allows you to create a custom emoji right from the keyboard Genmoji are synced in your sticker drawer across all your devices with iCloud

ChatGPT support ChatGPT from OpenAI can be accessed right from Siri or Writing Tools Compose in Writing Tools allows you to create something from scratch with ChatGPT Siri can tap into ChatGPT when relevant to provide you an answer A ChatGPT account is not required and your requests will be anonymous and won’t be used to train OpenAI’s models Sign in with ChatGPT to access your account benefits, and requests will be covered by OpenAI’s data policies

Image Wand turns sketches and handwritten or typed notes into images in Notes

Describe your change in Writing Tools allows you to suggest how you’d like something rewritten, for example as a poem

Camera Control (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT

Camera Control two-stage shutter lets you lock focus and exposure in Camera when light pressing the Camera Control

Mail

Mail Categorization sorts your messages to help you prioritize the most important messages

Digest view groups all of the messages from one sender into a single bundle for easy browsing

Photos

Video viewing improvements, including the ability to scrub frame-by-frame and a setting to turn off auto-looping video playback

Improvements when navigating Collections views, including the ability to swipe right to go back to the previous view

Recently Viewed and Recently Shared album history can be cleared

Favorites album appears in the Utilities collection in addition to Pinned Collections

Safari

New background images to customize your Safari Start Page

Import and Export enables you to export your browsing data from Safari and import browsing data from another app into Safari

HTTPS Priority upgrades URLs to HTTPS whenever possible

File Download Live Activity shows the progress of a file download in the Dynamic Island and on your home screen

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: