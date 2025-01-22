Im Laufe des gestrigen Abends hat Apple den Release Candidate zu iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3 und Co. veröffentlicht. Wie bei jedem „größeren“ Update stellt sich natürlich die Frage, welche Verbesserungen Apple implementiert hat. Exemplarisch blicken wir auf die Release Notes zu iOS 18.3.

iOS 18.3: Das sind die Release-Notes

Mit der Freigabe des Release Candidates eines iOS-Updates informiert Apple bereits mit dem „Beipackzettel“, welche Verbesserungen zu erwarten sind.

Release-Notes

Visual intelligence with Camera Control (All iPhone 16 models)

Add an event to Calendar from a poster or flyer

Easily identify plants and animals

Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

Beachtet, dass nicht alle Neuerungen in allen Regionen und auf allen Geräten zur Verfügung stehen. Nun stellt sich nur noch die Frage, wann Apple die finale Version für alle Nutzer freigeben wird. Wenn wir uns festlegen müssten, würden wir uns auf den kommenden Montag 27. Januar 2025 festlegen.