Disney+: Das ist neu im April 2025

In regelmäßigen Abständen stellen wir euch die Neuheiten und Highlights auf Apple TV+ vor. Allerdings blicken wir euch einmal im Monat über den Tellerrand auf Disney+. Nun liegen die Neuheiten vor, die im April 2025 auf dem Disney Video-Streaming-Dienst zu sehen sind.

Disney+: Neustarts

2. April

  • The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)
  • How I Escaped My Cult – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)

9. April

  • Death in Paradise – Staffel 13 (Star) (OV/UT)

11. April

  • Haustiere (Disney) (OV/UT)

12. April

  • Doctor Who – Staffel 2

13. April

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Star) (OV/UT)

16. April

  • Beyond Paradise – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • The Stolen Girl (Star)
  • Will Trent – Staffel 3 (Star)

18. April

  • Light & Magic – Staffel 2 (Disney) (OV/UT)
  • Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (Star) (OV/UT)
  • Mid-Century Modern – Staffel 1 (Star)

21. April

  • National Geographic „Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Pinguine“ (National Geographic)

22. April

  • Disneynatures „Guardians of the Galapagos” (Star) (OV/UT)
  • Disneynatures „Seelöwen auf Galapagos” (Disney)

23. April

  • Star Wars: „Andor“ – Staffel 2 (Star Wars)

25. April

  • Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (Star) (OV/UT)
  • Deli Boys (Star)

28. April

  • Grey’s Anatomy – Staffel 21

30. April

  • Tracker – Staffel 2 (Batch 2) (Star)

Disney+: Neue Katalog-Titel

2. April

  • Ice Road Rescue – Extremrettung in Norwegen – Staffel 8 (National Geographic)
  • Spidey und seine Super-Freunde – Staffel 3 (Batch 2) (Marvel)

04. April

  • FXs Dying for Sex (Star)

9. April

  • Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 3 (Batch 2) (Disney)

23. April

  • Marvel Moon Girl und Devil Dinosaur – Staffel 2 (Batch 2) (Marvel)

30. April

  • Vergessene Helden des Zweiten Weltkriegs – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Abenteuer Kanada – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Morphle und die magischen Tiere – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Disney)

