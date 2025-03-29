In regelmäßigen Abständen stellen wir euch die Neuheiten und Highlights auf Apple TV+ vor. Allerdings blicken wir euch einmal im Monat über den Tellerrand auf Disney+. Nun liegen die Neuheiten vor, die im April 2025 auf dem Disney Video-Streaming-Dienst zu sehen sind.
Disney+: Neustarts
2. April
- The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)
- How I Escaped My Cult – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)
9. April
- Death in Paradise – Staffel 13 (Star) (OV/UT)
11. April
- Haustiere (Disney) (OV/UT)
12. April
- Doctor Who – Staffel 2
13. April
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Star) (OV/UT)
16. April
- Beyond Paradise – Staffel 1 (Star)
- The Stolen Girl (Star)
- Will Trent – Staffel 3 (Star)
18. April
- Light & Magic – Staffel 2 (Disney) (OV/UT)
- Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (Star) (OV/UT)
- Mid-Century Modern – Staffel 1 (Star)
21. April
- National Geographic „Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Pinguine“ (National Geographic)
22. April
- Disneynatures „Guardians of the Galapagos” (Star) (OV/UT)
- Disneynatures „Seelöwen auf Galapagos” (Disney)
23. April
- Star Wars: „Andor“ – Staffel 2 (Star Wars)
25. April
- Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man (Star) (OV/UT)
- Deli Boys (Star)
28. April
- Grey’s Anatomy – Staffel 21
30. April
- Tracker – Staffel 2 (Batch 2) (Star)
Disney+: Neue Katalog-Titel
2. April
- Ice Road Rescue – Extremrettung in Norwegen – Staffel 8 (National Geographic)
- Spidey und seine Super-Freunde – Staffel 3 (Batch 2) (Marvel)
04. April
- FXs Dying for Sex (Star)
9. April
- Micky Maus: Spielhaus – Staffel 3 (Batch 2) (Disney)
23. April
- Marvel Moon Girl und Devil Dinosaur – Staffel 2 (Batch 2) (Marvel)
30. April
- Vergessene Helden des Zweiten Weltkriegs – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Abenteuer Kanada – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Morphle und die magischen Tiere – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Disney)
