Congstar hat verschiedene, zeitlich befristete Aktionen aufgelegt. So erhaltet ihr vorübergehend 15 Prozent Rabatt bei Congstar zuhause 250 und zudem entfällt der Bereitstellungspreis für die Allnet-Flat und Homespot-Tarife.
15% Ersparnis bei congstar zuhause 250
Ab sofort und nur bis zum 31.05.2025 könnt ihr 15 Prozent beim Internet Tarif congstar Zuhause 250 sparen. Der Gutscheincode SPAR15 reduziert den monatlichen Preis von 45 Euro auf 38,25 Euro was einer Ersparnis von 6,75 Euro entspricht. Die Preisreduktion ist mit der aktuellen Aktion, Wegfall des Bereitsstellungspreises, kombinierbar. Die Bereitstellungspreise entfallen noch bis 30.06.2025.
15% Rabatt für congstar Zuhause 250
- Gutscheincode: SPAR15
- Aktionspreis bei Buchung bis zum 31.05.2025: dauerhaft 38,25 (statt 45) Euro / Monat
- 6,75 Euro Ersparnis jeden Monat
- 50 Euro Bereitstellungskosten entfallen
- Rabatt gilt für Laufzeit- sowie Flex-Tarife
Wegfall der Bereitstellungspreise für die Allnet Flat und Homespot Tarife
Im Aktionszeitraum vom 20.05.2025 bis 27.05.2025 entfällt der Bereitstellungspreis auf sämtliche Postpaid Allnet Flat Tarife und Homespot Tarife in der Laufzeit als auch in der Flex Variante.
- Allnet Flat S: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Allnet Flat S Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
- Allnet Flat S Extra: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Allnet Flat S Extra Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
- Allnet Flat M: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Allnet Flat M Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
- Allnet Flat L: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Allnet Flat L Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
- Homespot S: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Homespot S Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
- Homespot M: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Homespot M Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
- Homespot L: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 15 €
- Homespot L Flex: Einmaliger Bereitstellungspreis 0 € statt 35 €
0 Kommentare