In Kürze wird das Kalenderblatt für den Monat Mai abgerissen. Dies nimmt Disney+ zum Anlass, um einen Ausblick auf den Folgemonat zu geben. Kurzum: Disney+ hat bekannt gegeben, welche Neuheiten im Juni 2025 zu erwarten sind.
Disney+: Das ist neu im Juni 2025
Disney+ bietet euch drei Abo-Optionen an. Es gibt die Wahl zwischen „Standard mit Werbung“ für 5,99 Euro pro Monat, „Standard“ für 9,99 Euro pro Monat oder 99,90 Euro pro Jahr und „Premium“ für 13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr. Die vollständigen Informationen zu den einzelnen Tarifen findet ihr hier.
Disney+: Neustarts
4. Juni
- I, Addict – Staffel 1 (Star) Altersfreigabe 16+ (OV/UT)
- American Dad – Staffel 20 (Star)
6. Juni
- Predator: Killer of Killers (Star)
8. Juni
- National Geographic „Ozeane mit David Attenborough“ (National Geographic)
10. Juni
- Call Her Alex – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)
13. Juni
- Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (Star) (OV/UT)
17. Juni
- Sally – Pionierin des Weltalls (National Geographic)
25. Juni
- Marvel Televisions „Ironheart“ (Marvel)
26. Juni
- FXs „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 4 (Star)
Disney+: Neue Katalog-Titel
1. Juni
- Mission: Impossible (Star)
- Mission: Impossible II (Star)
- Mission: Impossible III (Star)
- Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protokoll (Star)
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Star)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Star)
11. Juni
- Blackout – Staffel 1 (Star)
18. Juni
- RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 1) (Disney)
