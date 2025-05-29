Disney+: Das ist neu im Juni 2025

| 18:33 Uhr | 0 Kommentare

In Kürze wird das Kalenderblatt für den Monat Mai abgerissen. Dies nimmt Disney+ zum Anlass, um einen Ausblick auf den Folgemonat zu geben. Kurzum: Disney+ hat bekannt gegeben, welche Neuheiten im Juni 2025 zu erwarten sind.

Disney+: Das ist neu im Juni 2025

Disney+ bietet euch drei Abo-Optionen an. Es gibt die Wahl zwischen „Standard mit Werbung“ für 5,99 Euro pro Monat, „Standard“ für 9,99 Euro pro Monat oder 99,90 Euro pro Jahr und „Premium“ für 13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr. Die vollständigen Informationen zu den einzelnen Tarifen findet ihr hier.

Disney+: Neustarts

4. Juni

  • I, Addict – Staffel 1 (Star) Altersfreigabe 16+ (OV/UT)
  • American Dad – Staffel 20 (Star)

6. Juni

  • Predator: Killer of Killers (Star)

8. Juni

  • National Geographic „Ozeane mit David Attenborough“ (National Geographic)

10. Juni

  • Call Her Alex – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)

13. Juni

  • Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (Star) (OV/UT)

17. Juni

  • Sally – Pionierin des Weltalls (National Geographic)

25. Juni

  • Marvel Televisions „Ironheart“ (Marvel)

26. Juni

  • FXs „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 4 (Star)

Disney+: Neue Katalog-Titel

1. Juni

  • Mission: Impossible (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible II (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible III (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protokoll (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Star)

11. Juni

  • Blackout – Staffel 1 (Star)

18. Juni

  • RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 1) (Disney)

Kategorie: Apple

Tags:

0 Kommentare

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert