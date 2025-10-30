Apple hat vor wenigen Augenblicken seine Geschäftszahlen für das abgelaufene Q4/2025veröffentlicht. Nachdem das Unternehmen vor ein paar Wochen bereits ankündigte, seine Zahlen heute Abend bekannt zu geben, liegen diese nun schwarz auf weiß vor. Apple konnte in den Monaten Juli bis Septemer 2025 einen Umsatz von 102,47 Milliarden Dollar sowie einen Gewinn von 27,47 Milliarden Dollar erwirtschaften.

Die Apple Q4/2025 Quartalszahlen sind da. Lasst euch an dieser Stelle nicht irritieren. Dass Apple Geschäftsjahr entspricht nicht dem Kalenderjahr. Demnach umfasst das fiskalische Apple Q4 das kalendarische Q3 und somit die Monate Juli, August und September 2025. Das Apple Geschäftsjahr ist schlichtweg um drei Monate verschoben.

Für gewöhnlich nehmen die Apple Umsätze und Gewinne im Q4 an Fahrt auf. So hat der Hersteller im September die neue iPhone 17 Familie, das iPhone Air, die Apple Watch 11, die Apple Watch SE 3, die Apple Watch Ultra 3 sowie die AirPods Pro 3 angekündigt. Der Verkaufsstart fällt somit ins fiskalische Q4, wird sich allerdings erst im Weihnachtsquartal vollumfänglich entfalten.

Alles in allem konnte Apple im abgelaufenen Quartal einen Umsatz von 102,47 Milliarden Dollar bei einem Gewinn von 27,47 Milliarden Dollar (1,85 Dollar Gewinn pro Aktie) erwirtschaften. Im Q4/2024 waren es 94,94 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz bei 14,74 Milliarden Dollar Gewinn (0,97 Dollar Gewinn pro Aktie).

“Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.”

“Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments.”