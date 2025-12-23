Das Jahresende naht und der Video-Streaming-Dienst Disney+ teasert im vorauseilenden Gehorsam seine Neuheiten für Januar 2026 an. In der Tat sind wieder ein paar Highlights für Groß und Klein dabei. Eigenem Bekunden zufolge bietet Disney+ für wirklich jeden etwas: brandneue Serien, Blockbuster-Filme und exklusive Originals sowie Live-Fußball, unterteilt in sechs Marken: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic und Hulu.

Disney+: Neustarts

2. Januar

Cat’s Eye – Ein Supertrio – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Hulu)

National Geographics „Geparde hautnah mit Bertie Gregory“ (National Geographic)

7. Januar

Der Graf von Monte Cristo – Staffel 1

Abbott Elementary – Staffel 5 (Batch 1) (Hulu)

9. Januar

National Geographics „The Tale of Silyan – Der Mann und der Storch“ (National Geographic)

A Thousand Blows – Staffel 2 (Hulu)

13. Januar

Tell Me Lies – Staffel 3

14. Januar

National Geographics „Von Pol zu Pol mit Will Smith“ (National Geographic)

17. Januar

Phineas und Ferb – Staffel 5 (Batch 2) (Disney)

19. Januar

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (OV/UT) (Hulu)

22. Januar

FXs „The Beauty” – Staffel 1 (Hulu)

24. Januar

Medalist – Staffel 2 (Hulu)

28. Januar

Marvel Televisions „Wonder Man” – Staffel 1 (Marvel)

Disney+: Neue Katalog-Titel

1. Januar

New Amsterdam – Staffel 1-5

Die Bourne Indentität

Die Bourne Verschwörung

Das Bourne Ultimatum

Das Bourne Vermächtnis

Jason Bourne – Altersfreigabe 16+

14. Januar

Bares für Rares – Staffel 2

21. Januar