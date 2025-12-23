Das Jahresende naht und der Video-Streaming-Dienst Disney+ teasert im vorauseilenden Gehorsam seine Neuheiten für Januar 2026 an. In der Tat sind wieder ein paar Highlights für Groß und Klein dabei. Eigenem Bekunden zufolge bietet Disney+ für wirklich jeden etwas: brandneue Serien, Blockbuster-Filme und exklusive Originals sowie Live-Fußball, unterteilt in sechs Marken: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic und Hulu.
Disney+: Neustarts
2. Januar
- Cat’s Eye – Ein Supertrio – Staffel 1 (Batch 2) (Hulu)
- National Geographics „Geparde hautnah mit Bertie Gregory“ (National Geographic)
7. Januar
- Der Graf von Monte Cristo – Staffel 1
- Abbott Elementary – Staffel 5 (Batch 1) (Hulu)
9. Januar
- National Geographics „The Tale of Silyan – Der Mann und der Storch“ (National Geographic)
- A Thousand Blows – Staffel 2 (Hulu)
13. Januar
- Tell Me Lies – Staffel 3
14. Januar
- National Geographics „Von Pol zu Pol mit Will Smith“ (National Geographic)
17. Januar
- Phineas und Ferb – Staffel 5 (Batch 2) (Disney)
19. Januar
- Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (OV/UT) (Hulu)
22. Januar
- FXs „The Beauty” – Staffel 1 (Hulu)
24. Januar
- Medalist – Staffel 2 (Hulu)
28. Januar
- Marvel Televisions „Wonder Man” – Staffel 1 (Marvel)
Disney+: Neue Katalog-Titel
1. Januar
- New Amsterdam – Staffel 1-5
- Die Bourne Indentität
- Die Bourne Verschwörung
- Das Bourne Ultimatum
- Das Bourne Vermächtnis
- Jason Bourne – Altersfreigabe 16+
14. Januar
- Bares für Rares – Staffel 2
21. Januar
- Hamster & Gretel – Staffel 2 (Batch 3) (Disney)
- RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 3) (Disney)
- Candice Renoir – Staffel 1-6
