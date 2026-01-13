In den letzten Tagen haben gleich mehrere Organisatoren Award-Nominierungen bekannt gegeben. So erhielt Apple TV unter anderem bei den Actor Awards, GLAAD Media Awards und Producers Guild Awards zahlreiche Nominierungen. Zudem gewann Apple kürz gleich Golden Globe Awards. Nun geht es mit den Nominierungen für die 57. Annual NAACP Image Awards und 73. Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards weiter.

Apple feiert Rekord-Nominierungen bei den 57. Annual NAACP Image Awards

Apple punktet bei den diesjährigen NAACP Image Awards mit einem Rekordergebnis: Mit insgesamt 22 Nominierungen ist Apple TV bei der Preisverleihung stark vertreten – mehr als je zuvor.

Besonders hervorzuheben sind die Apple Original Films “Highest 2 Lowest” und “F1”. “Highest 2 Lowest” führt mit neun Nominierungen, darunter Outstanding Motion Picture, während “F1”, nach seinem weltweiten Erfolg als meist-gesehener Sportfilm aller Zeiten, u. a. für Outstanding Supporting Actor und Outstanding Stunt Ensemble nominiert ist.

Auch zahlreiche Apple-Serien wurden gewürdigt: Government Cheese, Dope Thief, The Morning Show, Loot, The Studio, Chief of War und Number One on the Call Sheet stehen in mehreren Kategorien am Start – zum Beispiel für schauspielerische Leistungen, Regie, Schreiben oder Dokumentarfilm-Auszeichnungen.

Die Gewinner werden am 28. Februar 2026 bei der Verleihung in Pasadena, Kalifornien bekannt gegeben.

Zusätzlich konnte Apple 11 Nominierungen für die 73. Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards verbuchen. Insgesamt sind acht Titel vertreten.

Nominiert wurde unter anderem „F1“ für herausragende Leistungen im Sound Editing (Dialog/ADR sowie Effects/Foley). „The Studio“ erhielt Nominierungen für Sound Editing und Music Editing, „Severance“ für Sound Editing (Dialog/ADR) und Music Editing. Weitere Nennungen gingen an „Pluribus“ (Effects/Foley), „Murderbot“ und „Side Quest“ (Sound Editing), „Deaf President Now!“ (Feature Documentary) sowie „The Gorge“ (Non-theatrical Feature).

Die Gewinner werden am Sonntag, den 8. März, in Los Angeles bekannt gegeben.

Nominierungen: 57. Annual NAACP Image Awards

“Highest 2 Lowest”

Outstanding Motion Picture

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — Denzel Washington

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture — Jeffrey Wright

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture — A$AP Rocky

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture — A$AP Rocky

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Outstanding Costume Design — Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Outstanding Make-Up (TV or Film) — Ngozi Olandu Young

“F1”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture — Damson Idris

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

“Government Cheese”

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series — David Oyelowo

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series — Paul Hunter, “Father Facts, Figures, and Failures“

“Loot”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series — Maya Rudolph

“The Morning Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Karen Pittman

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Nicole Beharie

“Dope Thief”

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie) — Brian Tyree Henry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie) — Ving Rhames

“Number One on the Call Sheet”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Film) — Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch

“The Studio”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series — Frida Perez, “The War”

“Chief of War”

Outstanding Make-Up (TV or Film) — Christien Tinsley

Nominierungen: 73. Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards

“F1”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Feature Dialogue / ADR

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Feature Effects / Foley

“The Studio”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Broadcast Short Form, “The Golden Globes”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing — Broadcast Short Form, “The War”

“Severance”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR, “Cold Harbor”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing — Broadcast Long Form, “Cold Harbor”

“Pluribus”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley, “Pirate Lady”

“Murderbot”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Broadcast Short Form, “All Systems Red”

“Side Quest”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Broadcast Short Form, “Fugue”

“The Gorge”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Non-theatrical Feature

“Deaf President Now!”