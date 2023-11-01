Im Juli dieses Jahres brachte das noch „junge“ Unternehmen Nothing sein Nothing Phone 2 auf den Markt. Seitdem haben die Entwickler bereits mehrere Updates veröffentlicht, um Fehler zu beseitigen und neue Funktionen zu implementieren. Ab sofort steht das Update auf Nothing Phone 2.0.4 bereit.

Nothing Phone 2: Nothing OS 2.0.4 ist da

Nothing hat Nothing OS 2.0.4 für das Nothing Phone 2 freigegeben. Allerdings steht das Update nicht sofort für alle Anwender bereit. vielmehr wird es schrittweise ausgerollt, so dass es in den kommenden Tagen für alle Nutzer zur Verfügung stehen wird. Neben den üblichen Bugfixes stehen auch dieses Mal ein paar Neuerungen auf der Agenda.

In den englischen Release-Notes heißt es

What’s new

New Photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on your home or lock screen.

Updated the widgets library interface to now display Nothing widgets in categories.

Added the option to hide app icons in the app drawer. Simply swipe right in the app drawer to reveal the hidden app icons.

Improvements & Bug fixes