Im Laufe des heutigen Tages hatten wir euch bereits darüber informiert, dass Apple neun Nominierungen für die NAACP Awards erhalten hat. Das waren jedoch nicht die einzigen Award-Nominierungen, die heute bekannt wurden. Auch bei den VES Awards kann sich Apple berechtigte Hoffnung auf eine Auszeichnung machen. Verschiedene Apple Original-Produktionen wurden nominiert.

Apple TV+ erhält sieben Nominierungen für die VES Awards

Verschiedene Apple Original-Filme und Original-Serien wurden für ihre visuellen Effekte für die VES Awards 2022 nominiert, darunter „Finch“ und „Fundation“. Die vollständige Liste der Nominierten (via Appleinsider) für ihre 20. jährliche Preisverleihung hat die Visual Effects Society nun bekannt. Die Auszeichnungen würdigen Kunstfertigkeit und Innovationen für visuelle Effekte in 25 Kategorien in verschiedenen Genres in den Bereichen Film, Fernsehen, Animation, Werbung und Videospiele.

Folgende Nominierungen erhielt Apple TV+

„Foundation“ episode „The Emperor’s Peace“ – Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

„Foundation“ for Trantor Cityscape – Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

„Foundation“ for collapse of the Galactic Empire – Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

„Finch“ – Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

„Lisey’s Story“ episode „The Long Boy“ – Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

„The Tragedy of Macbeth“ – Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

„See“ episode „Rock-A-Bye“ – Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Die Preisverleihung findet am 08. März 2022 statt.