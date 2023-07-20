Disney+: Das ist neu im August 2023

Es gibt Neuigkeiten von Disney+. Traditionell blicken wir im Laufe eines Monats auf den Folgemonat und die Neuheiten auf Disney+. Ab sofort liegen uns die Informationen vor, welche Neuheiten im August 2023 auf der Video-Streaming-Plattform erwarten könnt. Hier findet ihr alle Infos zu Disney+.

Disney+: Neustarts

2. August

  • Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (Marvel)
  • Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

4. August

  • The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)

08. August

  • Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 3

9. August

  • Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 4 (Disney)

11. August

  • Jagged Mind (Star)

16. August

  • Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)
  • FX’s The Bear: King of the Kitchen – Staffel 2 (Star)
  • Bob’s Burgers – Staffel 13 (Star)

23. August

  • Star Wars: Ahsoka (Star Wars)

25. August

  • Vacation Friends 2 (Star)
  • Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)

30. August

  • Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)
  • Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)

Disney+: neue Katalog Titel

2. August

  • Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

4. August

  • Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)
  • Natural Born Killers (Star)

9. August

  • Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)
  • Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)
  • Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)

11. August

  • Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)
  • Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)
  • Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)
  • Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)
  • Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)
  • Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)
  • Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)
  • Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)

16. August

  • Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)
  • Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

18. August

  • Der Klient (Star)

23. August

  • Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

25. August

  • Date Movie (Star)
  • Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)

