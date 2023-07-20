Es gibt Neuigkeiten von Disney+. Traditionell blicken wir im Laufe eines Monats auf den Folgemonat und die Neuheiten auf Disney+. Ab sofort liegen uns die Informationen vor, welche Neuheiten im August 2023 auf der Video-Streaming-Plattform erwarten könnt. Hier findet ihr alle Infos zu Disney+.
Disney+: Neustarts
2. August
- Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)
- Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (Marvel)
- Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
4. August
- The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)
08. August
- Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 3
9. August
- Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 4 (Disney)
11. August
- Jagged Mind (Star)
16. August
- Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)
- FX’s The Bear: King of the Kitchen – Staffel 2 (Star)
- Bob’s Burgers – Staffel 13 (Star)
23. August
- Star Wars: Ahsoka (Star Wars)
25. August
- Vacation Friends 2 (Star)
- Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)
30. August
- Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)
- Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)
Disney+: neue Katalog Titel
2. August
- Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)
4. August
- Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)
- Natural Born Killers (Star)
9. August
- Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)
- Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)
- Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)
11. August
- Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)
- Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)
- Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)
- Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)
- Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)
- Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)
- Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)
- Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)
16. August
- Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)
- Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
18. August
- Der Klient (Star)
23. August
- Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
25. August
- Date Movie (Star)
- Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)
