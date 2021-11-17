Apple Music kann ab sofort über weitere Endgeräte genutzt werden. LG hat bestätigt, dass die Apple Music App ab sofort für Smart TVs des Unternehmens zur Verfügung steht.

Vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr startete Apple Music auf Samsung Smart TVs. Wie es scheint, ist die exklusive Partnerschaft zwischen Apple und Samsung ausgelaufen. Ab sofort steht die Apple Music App auch für Smart TVs von LG zur Verfügung.

Get ready to turn up the volume 🔊 @AppleMusic is now on LG Smart TVs with over 90 million songs streaming ad-free. pic.twitter.com/bI3BdbLqjr

— LG Electronics (@LGUS) November 17, 2021