Die Zielgerade ist definitiv erreicht. Vor wenigen Augenblicken hat Apple den Release Candidate zu iOS 16.2 und iPadOS 16.2 veröffentlicht. Lange dürfte es somit nicht mehr dauern, bis die finale Version für Jedermann als Download bereitsteht.

Apple veröffentlicht RC zu iOS 16.2 & iPadOS 16.2

Apple hat soeben den Release Candidate zu iOS 16.2 und iPadOS 16.2 für eingetragene Entwickler auf den eigenen Servern bereit gestellt. Am Einfachsten erfolgt dies direkt am iPhone bzw. iPhone über Einstellungen -> Allgemein -> Softwareupdate. Hierfür ist das Beta-Profil zwingend notwendig.

Mit dem Update auf iOS 16.1 und iPadOS 16.1 hat Apple vor einiger Zeit das erste größere Update zu iOS 16 und iPadOS 16 freigegeben. Im Oktober startete dann die Beta Phase zu iOS 16.2 und iPadOS 16.2. Apple macht genau da weiter, wo das Unternehmen mit dem X.1 Update aufgehört hat. Auf der einen Seite werden weitere Fehler beseitigt und die Leistung des Systems optimiert. Auf der anderen Seite bietet das kommende Update wieder neue Funktionen.

Mit dem Release Candidate ist für gewöhnlich der letzte Schritt vor der finale Version erreicht. Sollten keine größeren Probleme mehr auftauchen, so wird Apple den Release Candidate zur finalen Version erklären und zeitnah veröffentlichen. Aktuell rechnen wir damit, dass dies Anfang der kommenden Woche der Fall sein wird.

Update 19:24 Uhr

Der Release Candidate zu macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2 und watchOS 9.2 steht ebenso bereit.

Update 19:43 Uhr

Anbei die englisch-sprachigen Release-Notes zu iOS 16.2/iPadOS 16.2:

Freeform

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger or Apple Pencil

Stage Manager

External display support with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation)

Drag and drop files and windows from your compatible device to your connected display, and vice versa

Support for using up to 4 apps on the iPad display and 4 on the external display

Apple Music Sing

A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Game Center

SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Home

Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: