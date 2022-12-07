Die Zielgerade ist definitiv erreicht. Vor wenigen Augenblicken hat Apple den Release Candidate zu iOS 16.2 und iPadOS 16.2 veröffentlicht. Lange dürfte es somit nicht mehr dauern, bis die finale Version für Jedermann als Download bereitsteht.
Apple veröffentlicht RC zu iOS 16.2 & iPadOS 16.2
Apple hat soeben den Release Candidate zu iOS 16.2 und iPadOS 16.2 für eingetragene Entwickler auf den eigenen Servern bereit gestellt. Am Einfachsten erfolgt dies direkt am iPhone bzw. iPhone über Einstellungen -> Allgemein -> Softwareupdate. Hierfür ist das Beta-Profil zwingend notwendig.
Mit dem Update auf iOS 16.1 und iPadOS 16.1 hat Apple vor einiger Zeit das erste größere Update zu iOS 16 und iPadOS 16 freigegeben. Im Oktober startete dann die Beta Phase zu iOS 16.2 und iPadOS 16.2. Apple macht genau da weiter, wo das Unternehmen mit dem X.1 Update aufgehört hat. Auf der einen Seite werden weitere Fehler beseitigt und die Leistung des Systems optimiert. Auf der anderen Seite bietet das kommende Update wieder neue Funktionen.
Mit dem Release Candidate ist für gewöhnlich der letzte Schritt vor der finale Version erreicht. Sollten keine größeren Probleme mehr auftauchen, so wird Apple den Release Candidate zur finalen Version erklären und zeitnah veröffentlichen. Aktuell rechnen wir damit, dass dies Anfang der kommenden Woche der Fall sein wird.
Update 19:24 Uhr
Der Release Candidate zu macOS 13.1, tvOS 16.2 und watchOS 9.2 steht ebenso bereit.
Update 19:43 Uhr
Anbei die englisch-sprachigen Release-Notes zu iOS 16.2/iPadOS 16.2:
Freeform
- Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone
- A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more
- Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger or Apple Pencil
Stage Manager
- External display support with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later), and iPad Air (5th generation)
- Drag and drop files and windows from your compatible device to your connected display, and vice versa
- Support for using up to 4 apps on the iPad display and 4 on the external display
Apple Music Sing
- A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music
- Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up
- Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music
Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
- New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud
Game Center
- SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with
- Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen
Home
- Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices
This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text
- Tracking Notifications alert you if an AirTag separated from its owner is nearby and has recently played a chime to indicate it is moving
- Turn Off Hide IP Address enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari
- News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location
- Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note
- AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content
- Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made
- Fixes an issue that may cause Multi-Touch gestures to become unresponsive while using the Zoom accessibility feature
