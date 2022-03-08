Der Release Candidate zu iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, tvOS 15.4 und HomePod Software 15.4 ist da. Damit bewegen wir uns mit großen Schritten auf das Ende der Beta-Phase zu und es wird nicht mehr lange dauern, bis Apple die finale Version verteilt. Apple selbst spricht davon, dass die Freigabe in der kommenden Woche erfolgt. Einen genauen Tag nannten die Verantwortlichen nicht.
RC zu iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 und Co. ist da
Weiter geht es im Takt. Vor wenigen Augenblicken hat Apple den iOS 15.4 Release Candidate sowie den iPadOS 15.4 Release Candidate für eingetragene Entwickler veröffentlicht. Am einfachsten erfolgt die Installation über Einstellungen -> Allgemein -> Softwareupdate. Hierfür ist das passende Beta-Profil zwingend notwendig.
Die ersten Beta-Versionen haben gezeigt, dass sich bei dem kommenden Update für iPhone, iPad etc. um große Updates handelt. Was hat iOS 15.4 beispielsweise im Gepäck? Als Stichworte dienen Face ID mit Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung (ohne Apple Watch), neue Emojis, Universal Control, 120Hz Animationen in Dritt-Anbieter-Apps auf dem iPhone 13 Pro und Impfzertifikate in der Wallet- und Health-App. Weiter geht es unter anderem mit dem „Tap to Pay“-Framework, Optimierungen an der Apple Podcasts App sowie Verbesserungen der Anti-Stalking-Maßnahmen für die AirTags.
Sollten sich mit dem Release Candidate weitere Anpassungen zeigen, so werden wir nachberichten. Für gewöhnlich veröffentlicht Apple wenige Tage nach einem Release Candidate die finale Version für Jedermann. Apple selbst spricht allgemein von „nächste Woche“. Wir würden auf den Montag oder Dienstag tippen.
Update 20:35 Uhr
Die englischen Release-Notes zu iPadOS 15.4 lesen sich wie folgt
Universal Control
- Universal Control allows you to use a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac
- Text can be typed on either iPad or Mac and you can drag and drop files between them
Emoji
- New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects
- Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand
FaceTime
- SharePlay sessions can be initiated directly from supported apps
Siri
- Siri can provide time and date information while offline on iPad Pro with A12Z Bionic and later
- Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options
This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPad:
- Volume controls can be set to adjust as you rotate your iPad, on iPad (5th generation and newer), iPad mini (4th and 5th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro
- iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings
- Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)
- Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes
- News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab
- Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders
- Shortcuts adds support for tags in Reminders; add, remove, or query tags when creating and editing Shortcuts
- Security recommendations can now be hidden
- Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings
This release also includes bug fixes for your iPad:
- Keyboard may insert period between typed numbers
- News widgets in Today View may not open articles when tapped
- Photos and videos may not sync to iCloud Photo Library
- Speak Screen Accessibility feature may quit unexpectedly within the Books app
- Live Listen may not turn off when switched off in Control Center
