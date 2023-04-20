Als Apple vor wenigen Tagen ankündigte, dass das Unternehmen in dieser Woche seine ersten beiden Stores in Indien eröffnen wird, konnte man bereits erahnen, dass sich Apple CEO Tim Cook auf Geschäftsreise begeben wird. Diejenigen, die Tim Cook auf Twitter verfolgen, werden bereits mitbekommen haben, dass der Apple Chef in den letzten Tagen zahlreiche Termine in Indien wahrgenommen hat.

Apple CEO Tim Cook auf Geschäftsreise in Indien

Am Dienstag eröffnete Apple BKC, am heutigen Tag folgte Apple Saket. Zwischen den großen Neueröffnungen hat Apple Chef Tim Cook in Indien zahlreiche Termine wahrgenommen. Er traf sich dabei unter anderem mit Entwicklern, Sportlern, Künstlern und dem indischen Premierminister Narendra Modi.

Es ist nicht bekannt, wann Cook in die USA zurückreisen wird. Heute ist er in jedem Fall noch bei der Eröffnung von Apple Saket zugegen. Anschießend dürfte er so langsam aber sicher seine Geschäftsreise ausklingen lassen.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Behind every Apple product is a plan for the future. We’re closer than ever to the day you can hold your device and know it has net zero carbon impact. https://t.co/VFq7RNUAdN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2023

I could’ve spent the whole day at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. From ancient and vibrant textiles to impossibly intricate wood carvings, it displayed India’s deep—and deeply beautiful— culture of craft. Thanks Sarah Sham and Ruchika Sachdeva for showing me… pic.twitter.com/CzQy0dOi8y — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad. pic.twitter.com/5JuzlHRvPC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Thank you to the enormously talented @Malimanojmusic for showing me all the ways you’re using Apple products to create music—from songwriting with iPhone to developing unique beats on MacBook Pro. I loved the sneak peek of your new song in Spatial Audio! pic.twitter.com/AOpYLeTFv6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023