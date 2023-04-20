Apple CEO Tim Cook auf Geschäftsreise in Indien – Treffen mit Premierminister Narendra Modi

Als Apple vor wenigen Tagen ankündigte, dass das Unternehmen in dieser Woche seine ersten beiden Stores in Indien eröffnen wird, konnte man bereits erahnen, dass sich Apple CEO Tim Cook auf Geschäftsreise begeben wird. Diejenigen, die Tim Cook auf Twitter verfolgen, werden bereits mitbekommen haben, dass der Apple Chef in den letzten Tagen zahlreiche Termine in Indien wahrgenommen hat.

Am Dienstag eröffnete Apple BKC, am heutigen Tag folgte Apple Saket. Zwischen den großen Neueröffnungen hat Apple Chef Tim Cook in Indien zahlreiche Termine wahrgenommen. Er traf sich dabei unter anderem mit Entwicklern, Sportlern, Künstlern und dem indischen Premierminister Narendra Modi.

Es ist nicht bekannt, wann Cook in die USA zurückreisen wird. Heute ist er in jedem Fall noch bei der Eröffnung von Apple Saket zugegen. Anschießend dürfte er so langsam aber sicher seine Geschäftsreise ausklingen lassen.

