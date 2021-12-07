Der Release Candidate zu iOS 15.2 und iPadOS 15.2 steht ab sofort als Download bereit. Damit haben eingetragene Entwickler eine weitere Möglichkeit, sich mit dem kommenden X.2 Update für das iPhone und iPad zu beschäftigen.

Apple veröffentlicht Release Candidate zu iOS 15.2 & iPadOS 15.2

Vor wenigen Augenblicken hat Apple den Release Candidate zu iOS 15.2 und iPadOS 15.2 zum Downlaod bereit. gestellt. Am Einfachsten erfolgt die Installation über iPhone / iPad -> Einstellungen -> Allgemein -> Softwareupdate. Hierfür muss natürlich das passende Beta-Profil installiert sein.

Beta 1, Beta 2 und Beta 3 und Beta 4 haben bereits gezeigt, wohin die Reise mit iOS 15.2 bzw. iPadOS 15.2 geht. Die Kurzfassung lautet: neue Funktionen, Bugfixes und Leistungsverbesserungen. Zu den Neuerungen gehören unter anderem der App Datenschutzbericht, die Einrichtung eines „Digitalen Nachlasses“ sowie die Funktion „E-Mail-Adresse verbergen“ in der Mail-App.

iOS 15.2 und iPadOS 15.2 befindet sich definitiv in der finalen Phase der Entwicklung. Wir gehen davon aus, dass es nur noch wenige Tage dauern wird, bis die finale Version für Jedermann veröffentlicht wird. Für gewöhnlich veröffentlicht Apple diese kurz nach dem Release Candidate, sollten sich keine größeren Fehler mehr zeigen.

Update 19:32 Uhr: Der Release Candidate zu macOS Monterey 12.1, tvOS 15.2 und watchOS 8.3 ist ebenso da.

Update 19:35 Uhr: Das sind die offiziellen (englisch-sprachigen) Release Notes zu iOS 15.1

iOS 15.2 adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes

Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music

Privacy

App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity

Messages

Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity

Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity

Siri and Search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death

Camera

Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

TV app

Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place

CarPlay

Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities

This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve

Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts

Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags

This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone: